Your student can become your lecturer – Kofi Adams suggests to Bagbin

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress is asking prospective flagbearers to focus on the healing process the party is going through.

He was reacting to comments by Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament that he stands tall amongst the few contenders who have shown interest in aspiring for the party’s flagbearer position.

“As for presidential ambitions that is as clear as daylight. It is very clear to everybody who is watching the political arena that Hon Bagbin has presidential ambitions. Together with the NDC we will take a decision as to who will lead us in 2020. But I stand tall amongst those who have come out so far,” he said.

Alban Bagbin says even the contenders admire his leadership skills because he has led them especially in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists in the Upper West, Babgin said he is more than qualified because both the immediate past president and the current president both served under him in Parliament.

Some political party followers have chastised Bagbin for the comment.

Speaking to Joy News Kofi Adams said Bagbin is a “good material” but was quick with a retort on the claim by Bagbin that he trained almost all of the aspiring candidates.

He said it cannot be the case that merely training someone means you are better than the person.

“When I was in the university, there was an elderly man who was studying agriculture. A student he taught in the secondary school was now his lecturer at the University. What do you say about that? Would you say because you taught that student in the secondary school so you are still better than the student when he has come further, studied and has become a lecturer at the university?” He asked.

He said the party must focus on electing executives at all levels and come out with guidelines for the flagbearer race. “All persons who are interested in vying must focus on the healing process,” he indicated.

He charged all aspiring candidates to emulate the step taken by the ex-president John Mahama who is committed to building the party at the grass-root level.

All of us must contribute at the branch level,” he added.