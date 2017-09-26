WAFU 2017: 7 things you probably don’t know about Winful Cobbinah

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Winful Cobbinah

Winful Kwaku Cobbinah is an attacking midfielder who plays for Ghanaian football outfit, Accra Hearts of Oak. The nimble-footed halfback joined the Phobians from Windy Professionals in 2014.

Cobbinah was a vital cog in the following season helping them to win the President’s Cup. In 2015, he left Hearts of Oak to sign for a Saudi Arabian top-flight, Najran.

Having spent a season and half at the Asian club, he returned to Hearts of Oak in March 2017 due to unpaid wages. Winful Cobbinah was influential all throughout Ghana campaign at the just-ended 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations scoring two goals in the process.

Here are seven things you didn’t know about Winful Kwaku Cobbinah

1. Social Life:

The life of footballers are much more complicated than most occupation, but some do make time to shake off the stress after training, while others do not.

Winful Cobbinah is a guy who loves to have fun and spend some time with his peers and teammates.

2. Married:

There are lot of football players in the Ghana Premier league who are either married or in a relationship. The Hearts of Oak livewire is married so if you are a lady wanting to mingle with then you will need to look elsewhere.

3. School:



Many soccer-loving fans in Ghana would be wondering which school the former Windy Professionals player attended. Winful Cobbinah had his secondary education at the O’reilly Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

4. Food:

Many footballers have their favourite food they eat either daily or weekly but Winful Cobbinah is no exception. The Hearts of Oak midfielder loves Jollof anyday and anytime.

5. Age:

Most football fans in the Ghana will be wondering how old Winful Cobbinah is simply because of the dexterity and maturity he exhibits on the field of play. The Hearts of Oak talisman is 25 years old.

Most football players on the African continent don’t use their right ages because there will be a lesser chance of being signed. For instance if they are 24 years as opposed to 18 years as there would be less time for the club to develop the player.

6. Winful do not have a child:

Most footballers are fathers with or without being married. They either had children with their long time girlfriends or wedded wives. Even though Winful is married, he doesn’t have any child yet.

7. His father is a retired banker:

Winful Kwaku Cobbinah’s father is a retired banker who worked with the Social Security Bank (SSB) and his mother was a trader.