UMB opens UMB Centre for businesses in Kasoa

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

2017-09-26

The official opening of the UMB Centre for Businesses in Kasoa was held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 in the presence of the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Awuah, UMB Board members, UMB Executive Committee members, UMB staff, UMB customers, and a host of dignitaries including municipal, traditional leaders, community and media representatives.

UMB opened the new location of the UMB Centre for Businesses to accommodate the vibrant business sector in Kasoa and to leverage on the area’s diverse commercial activity.

A bank that has always supported the business sector, the UMB Centre for Businesses is a unique concept that is separate from UMB’s traditional branches.

In fact, the Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr. John Awuah clarifies that the UMB Centre for Businesses was created solely to effectively address the needs of the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

As credible evidence suggests that the majority of the Ghanaian economy is driven by SMEs, UMB took the decisive and strategic step to establish an independent centre staffed with banking professionals that understand exactly what SMEs need in order to successfully grow.

The third of such UMB Centre for Businesses in Ghana, following the first in Ashtown in Kumasi and the second in Madina in Accra, Mr. Awuah explained that Kasoa was the next ideal location for a UMB Centre for Businesses. In his opening speech, Mr. Awuah noted that “Kasoa is a rapidly growing city with lots of viable businesses and we intend to help further the growth of this dynamic city through the addition of the UMB Centre for Businesses to facilitate acceleration in their growth plans.”

The Bank’s Director of Consumer and Business Banking, Mr. Kevin Cain, commented that “the bank is on course to transform the banking experience in Ghana by providing pioneering banking solutions, such as the UMB Centre for Businesses.”

Mr. Cain, further noted that ”the Kasoa UMB Centre for Businesses will further deepen the Bank’s financial inclusion agenda and play a facilitating role in growing the businesses of SMEs.”

The new UMB Centre for Businesses in Kasoa is located near the Kasoa Old Market, near New Timers Hotel on the Accra – Cape Coast road. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm and 9:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays.

About UMB Bank

UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services. UMB opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions. UMB currently has 32 branches, 3 UMB Centres for Businesses, 1 UMB PPP Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.