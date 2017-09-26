Trump must put up with Kim Jong-un – Former President Rawlings

Former President Rawlings tweeted that war is no option for President Trump <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506385338_945_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings is counselling a peaceful patch-up between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

In a tweet reaction to claims by North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho that Trump has declared war on North Korea, the former President says war is no option at all.

Tweeting at the hashtag #Notowar, Rawlings said “If the world has to put up with Trump, Trump will have to put up with Kim Jon-un”.

Relations between the US and North Korea has only been deteriorating, with one accusation after another by the respective presidents over claims that North Korea was heavily into nuclear and missile warfare development that threatens global peace.

In the latest spats, both sides have been serving notice that all options would be on the table in dealing with their perceived differences. And that has widely been interpreted to include a resort to arms.

