Tourism Minister welcomes Tourism Ambassadors

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-25

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has welcomed 30 Ambassadors

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has welcomed 30 Ambassadors at a Cocktail event to spearhead the ‘’See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana’’, campaign.

The campaign concept draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture and way of life.

The Ambassadors, who cuts across several creative arts sectors including Musicians, Actors, Radio Presenters, Disc Jockeys (DJ) and Bloggers, are to promote tourism growth domestically and internationally (America, Europe, Asia, and others) for Ghana to boost economic growth.

Madam Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the aim of the Tourism Ambassador programme was to partner key influencers to help drive tourism growth (domestic and international) for Ghana.

She said the programme was to enhance, develop and deliver destination management objectives and potentially help position Ghana as a tourist destination of choice.

She said the ambassadors would, therefore, use their personalities and expertise to sell Ghana’s tourism potential to the world.

Ambassadors include Superintendent of Police Kofi Sarpong D-Black, Nana Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Fancy Gadam, Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Abeiku Santana Aggrey and Sena Degadu.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Reggie N Bollie, the appointed U.K and Europe Tourism Ambassadors said, “We feel very humbled and privileged to represent Ghana and we will endeavour to raise the flag of Ghana high wherever we go”.