Togbe Afede to meet Queen of Denmark

2017-09-26

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs has received an invitation to meet the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, at the Osu Castle in November

Tove Degnbol, Danish Ambassador to Ghana said the invitation to Togbe Afede and other selected chiefs was to afford the Queen the opportunity to experience the rich Ghanaian culture.

She said this during a courtesy call on Togbe Afede in Ho to invite him for the Queen’s visit to the country.

The Queen is scheduled to be in Ghana on November 24 and 25, on the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The state visit will consolidate the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Denmark and mark the gradual transition from aid to trade.

The Queen’s entourage will comprise representatives of Danish companies and business organizations to strengthen trade bonds.

The visit will also include seminars and meetings under the theme, “Ghana-an Emerging Market within Reach.”

The Queen is expected to attend the opening of the conference and pay visits to several local businesses and cultural institutions.

Togbe Afede described the invitation as a great honour and noted that the relationship between Denmark and Ghana survived colonialism and underscored the need for trade cooperation.

He said trade cooperation was important to traditional rulers because “we are closer to the people than politicians. We are permanent, politicians come and go and the people look up to us.”