Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-26

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-26
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Government, 12 labour unions form Committee to deal with tier 2 pension issues
GMOs are good for consumption
Aftermath of ITLOS verdict; Ghana meets Cote d’voire
Government committed to free SHS policy – veep
Ghana’s ITLOS victory to woo investors – ACEP
Fresh chargers against 22 Major Mahama ‘Killers’
Cease fire, court orders Afia Schwarzenegger, husband
Mahama snubs journalists after deadly crash
Foreign experts probe NDC corruption
Appiah stadium runs for cover
Taxes choke fuel prices – Chamber of petroleum consumers
STC pays $700,000 to government to defray loan for buses
ITLOS decision saves Ghanaians billions of dollars
Free SHS (Final Part) – Mahama style of implementation vrs Nana Akufo-Addo’s style
Nana Akufo-Addo blows billions on UN trip
Bagbin dares detractors
Volta security capo arrested for smuggling
Six unauthorized dumpsites closed down
NDC government blows GH¢317m oil cash
Money meant for capacity-building was spent on social interventions
Inflationary pressures forces BOG to stay in policy rate
Tullow share rises after Ghana-Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling
Constitution crisis looms as EOCO still stops ECG from meeting on creation of new regions
10 – 15 banks could be involved with mergers – Governor, Bank of Ghana
Tsatsu Tsikata and Buah speaks on ITLOS ruling
Ghana reveals who opposed its adoption as the new name for the Gold Coast
Paa Grants’ invitation to all UGCC founders
I’m ready for President – Bagbin announces at 60th birthday bash, says he mentored Nana Akufo-Addo, John Mahama
NDC is destroyed – ISD director
Derry charges Northerners to embrace free SHS
President to meet Ivorian top shots over ITLOS judgment
Vodafone in trouble, fined GHC160 million by GRA for avoiding tax