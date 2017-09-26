Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-26

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-26

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506421435_88_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Government, 12 labour unions form Committee to deal with tier 2 pension issues

GMOs are good for consumption

Aftermath of ITLOS verdict; Ghana meets Cote d’voire

Government committed to free SHS policy – veep

Ghana’s ITLOS victory to woo investors – ACEP

Fresh chargers against 22 Major Mahama ‘Killers’

Cease fire, court orders Afia Schwarzenegger, husband

Mahama snubs journalists after deadly crash

Foreign experts probe NDC corruption

Appiah stadium runs for cover

Taxes choke fuel prices – Chamber of petroleum consumers

STC pays $700,000 to government to defray loan for buses

ITLOS decision saves Ghanaians billions of dollars

Free SHS (Final Part) – Mahama style of implementation vrs Nana Akufo-Addo’s style

Nana Akufo-Addo blows billions on UN trip

Bagbin dares detractors

Volta security capo arrested for smuggling

Six unauthorized dumpsites closed down

NDC government blows GH¢317m oil cash

Money meant for capacity-building was spent on social interventions

Inflationary pressures forces BOG to stay in policy rate

Tullow share rises after Ghana-Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling

Constitution crisis looms as EOCO still stops ECG from meeting on creation of new regions

10 – 15 banks could be involved with mergers – Governor, Bank of Ghana

Tsatsu Tsikata and Buah speaks on ITLOS ruling

Ghana reveals who opposed its adoption as the new name for the Gold Coast

Paa Grants’ invitation to all UGCC founders

I’m ready for President – Bagbin announces at 60th birthday bash, says he mentored Nana Akufo-Addo, John Mahama

NDC is destroyed – ISD director

Derry charges Northerners to embrace free SHS

President to meet Ivorian top shots over ITLOS judgment

Vodafone in trouble, fined GHC160 million by GRA for avoiding tax