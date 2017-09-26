Three financial institutions shortlisted for awards

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

2017-09-26

Bond Savings & Loans Limited, Amenfiman Rural Bank, and Odotobri Rural Bank were inducted <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506464718_850_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Many businesses suffer a great deal during hard times for the financial sector.

It turns out also that many banks and related financial services providers including Savings & Loans and Rural Banks are not left out of the equation.

However, it leaves resilient financial institutions to re-organise and stand the test of the times. In Ghana, very few financial houses other than commercial banks are able to stand on their feet during hard times.

That notwithstanding, three financial institutions including Bond Savings & Loans Limited, Amenfiman Rural Bank and Odotobri Rural Bank have shown the kind of resilience that are rare in the financial services industry.

This has resulted in their recent induction into the Financial Service Excellent Performance Hall of Fame accorded them in Accra under the auspices of Premier Brands Ghana.

Bond Savings & Loans Limited, Amenfiman Rural Bank, and Odotobri Rural Bank were inducted into the Hall of Fame by Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, from the University of Ghana Business School, who stood in for the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu at a colourful event held at the Africa Regent Hotel in Accra.

Professor Ebo Hinson praised the financial institutions for their proactive approach to branding that has earned them the highest position in brand management and called on others to emulate their gestures to make their brands resilient.

In his presentation on the theme “How to grow the Value of a brand”, Professor Hinson challenged businesses to use their own models to develop a unique customer service points to build extra ordinary relationship with people to ensure they stay in business and withstand stiffer competitions.

Citations and special Seal of Accreditation were presented to the three financial institutions in Ghana, the only institutions to reach that position in Ghana in 2017.