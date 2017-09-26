The two Ghanaian brothers who have successfully made a three-passenger car

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

It is a story that may sound unbelievable but someway, somehow, Ghana could also now boast of having persons we can call our own innovators.

For a country blessed with so much resources, it is baffling how Ghana is still yet to really count it’s first original technologist.

The only story that easily comes to mind is that of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who has strived to finally put his ‘Kantanka’ cars and other machines on the market.

But he is now not alone. Somewhere in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, there are two young innovators also trying their best to put Ghana on the map.

Fredrick and James are brothers aged 23 and 20 respectively. But despite their relatively young ages, these two have minds as big as anything you can guess.

Their story first came to light after they were discovered by a reader of YEN.com.gh, who could not help but share the tale after being awed by their invention.

He narrated that upon enquiring from Fredrick and James, he was told the pair used aluminum plate and some other hard metals in building the body parts of this three-passenger vehicle. How amazing?

He continued that the two brothers are originally from Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana but moved with their parents to Koforidua in their formative years.

Both Fredrick and James are Junior High School graduates, and started the idea of making these three-passenger cars right after their completion of Junior High School(JHS).

Since then, they have been making good use of their God-given talent, despite receiving minimum support.

They are therefore seeking support from government, NGOs and the general public to help them take this innovation to a whole new level.