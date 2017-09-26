Stephen Atubiga welcomes Bagbin into NDC flagbearer race

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-26

A member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team and a former contemnor, Stephen Atubiga has welcome Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Kingford Sumana Bagbin to the flagbearer race of the party.

Mr Atubiga who has always bragged he is the best to lead the party in 2020 and return the NDC to power, described the Nadwoli/Kaleo lawmaker as a brother saying together with other competitors in the race ,the delegates will give NDC its choice for victory 2020.

Hon Bagbin last weekend in commemoration of his 60th birthday and 25 years in the political limelight said current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama were his mentees in parliament.

He therefore observed that if the two have had an opportunity to govern this country, then he is also more than qualified to lead the opposition NDC in the 2020 polls to become President.

According to him, his decision to lead the umbrella family in 2020 is now an open secret and that he is the best bet for the party in 2020.

Explaining why he is best placed to lead the NDC, he said when the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in parliament he was his chairman of the parliamentary select committee on constitutional and legal matters and the current president was his ranking member and therefore if he’s now the President of Ghana why not him .

People like the immediate past president John Dramani Mahama he added, all passed through his hands for tutelage at various stages in parliament and therefore if they have been able to be presidents of the country he is more than qualified to also be the president of Ghana.

Honorable Bagbin who interspersed his speech with Godly interventions at various stages of his life attributed his success in politics to the idea of being a team player and thanked.