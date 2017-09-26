SHS girl dies during abortion

A 19-year-old student has lost her life when she attempted to abort a seven-month-old pregnancy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506395496_678_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A nineteen-year-old female student of the Obrakyire Senior High Technical School in the Central region, lost her life when she attempted to abort a seven-month-old pregnancy.

Edina Ashabie died at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital where she had been sent for treatment after taking a medicine which her 28-year old boyfriend, Victor Atila allegedly gave her.

In an interview with Adom News, the Awutu Breku District Police Commander ASP Johnson Hessey said, the girl was sent to Awutu Bontrase clinic for treatment when she fell sick, but she was she then referred to Agona Swedru Government Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

She was however pronounced dead on arrival.

Her parents believe her death was caused by an attempted abortion and they allege her boyfriend gave her the medicine to abort the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the suspect has being arrested to assist in investigation.

Whiles the police is also waiting for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

