Security liaison officer released from custody

The liaison officer for the National Security in the Volta region, Appiah Feteng, who was arrested following claims that he smuggled goods and extorted money from traders who ply their businesses along the Ghana-Togo frontier has been released.

A Local media in Ho reported the arrest of the regional security capo by a team of officers from the national security outfit at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Monday, following complaints by some aggrieved traders.

He was said to be escorting an ‘uncustomed’ goods on a vehicle to Accra when he was arrested after the vehicle broke down at Tsito, about 20km Away from the region capital, Ho on the Accra highway.

Mr. Appiah who was taken to the Regional Police headquarters was later asked to go home and report the next day after his statement was taken.

However, when contacted by Starr News, Mr. Appiah confirmed his arrest but parried the basis for his arrest.

According to him, the claims of extortion and aiding smuggling against were fabrications by some unscrupulous individuals who want him out of his job.

He accused to three individuals including one security operative from the Flagstaff for orchestrating the plot through the traders.

Mr. Appiah indicated that he was escorting the uncustomed goods to Accra on the orders of the director of operations at the National Security Secretariat after a report got to him that the traders didn’t pay the right duties on the goods, which were been offloaded at the Ho market.

He said because of his refusal to heed to several calls from some chiefs to let off the traders, might have gotten some persons peeved to orchestrate such an action against him.

Commenting on the development, the Volta regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday that he is in touch with the national security and the various security services investigating the matter. He noted that although Mr. Feteng is back to work, the matter will be followed to its logical conclusion.