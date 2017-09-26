Security liaison officer denies extorting money; aiding smuggling

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Volta Regional Security Liaison Officer, who was apprehended by the Police for allegedly extorting monies from traders and aiding smuggling, has denied the claims, describing them as fabricated stories seeking to tarnish his image and to frustrate his efforts to save the state the needed revenue.

Mr. Apea Fenteng was arrested by police on Monday, for allegedly extorting monies from traders and aiding them to smuggle goods from Togo into the country.

He was said to have been picked up by the police at Tsito where he was allegedly escorting a vehicle loaded with goods that had not been taxed to Accra.

Although National Security operatives per the rules of their engagement do not speak publicly to such matters, Mr. Apea Fenteng told Citi News that the nature of the allegations borders on his integrity and image, hence the need for him to speak out.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, the Regional Security Coordinator who was released after an interrogation, said the false claims are part of a grand scheme by his detractors to frustrate him in the discharge of his duties as required by law.

According to him, since he assumed his duties as the Regional National Security Coordinator, he has refused to compromise on dealings that seek to rob the state of its deserved revenue, and this he said has created some disaffection between him and dubious businessmen including some prominent personalities in the region.

Recounting the most recent event that led to his arrest, Mr. Apea said he has declined directives from some prominent persons to allow some traders evade tax, and while ensuring due diligence is adhered to, he was rather held up in the process.

I was never sacked from police service, I resigned

Responding to claims that he was sacked as an officer of the Ghana Police Service over an alleged robbery case, Mr. Apea challenged those making the claims to provide proof or face legal action.

He explained that he voluntarily left the service after several failed attempts to grant him a study leave to further his education.

Mr. Apea has asked the general public to ignore any such claims against his person or his work at a security coordinator of the Volta Region.

He has reiterated his mandate to collaborate with the various security agencies in the region to keep surveillance at the country’s eastern frontiers and ensure the country’s income generating sources are not short-changed.