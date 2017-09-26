School of Pharmacy marks ‘World Pharmacists Day’

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: ekowattaaidoo.wordpress.com

2017-09-25

Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye, Acting Dean, School of Pharmacy, University of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506384079_36_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

On this day, “World Pharmacists Day”, the School of Pharmacy, University of Ghana, wishes to pledge its commitment towards training of world-class pharmacists.

The pharmacist plays an important role in various aspects of healthcare delivery including education on the rational use of drugs, drug use in pregnancy, management of chronic diseases, counselling of HIV, tuberculosis, and cancer patients, amongst others.

The School of Pharmacy would like to encourage Alumni, and all Pharmacists to make the healthcare of patients their topmost priority. We encourage the general public to always talk to Pharmacists on any drug related issue.

We wish all Pharmacists the very best as they celebrate this day, and also encourage all to join in the climax of our 10th Anniversary Celebrations in November, 2017.