Richard Boateng staying grounded after good start to life in Spanish Segunda

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Melilla UD midfielder Richard Boateng is staying grounded following his brace against Betis Deportivo in the Spanish second-tier over the weekend.

Boateng, 25, scored twice with the other goals from Yacine and Odei helping the side to a comfortable win at home.

The Ghanaian enjoyed his best game since joining the side from Extremadura UD last month.

But the former Liberty Professionals and Granada midfielder wants to remain calm amid the plaudits.

“Everyone here is competing and fit to play, no matter who starts from the start or does it from the bench, we have to work as a team and compete for the sole purpose of victory, no matter if one comes sooner or later,” he told the club’s website.

“I do not believe an extra responsibility, I am as important as the others and we are all to fight for the goal of the Melilla UD.”