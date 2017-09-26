Protest against MMT Boss needless, unauthorized – Metro Mass Union clarifies

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Workers of the Metro Mass transit (MMT) union have denied claims that some members of the union are planning a protest today; September 26, 2017, against their incumbent Managing Director, Mr. Bennet Aboagye.

A statement signed by Chair of the Union, Delali Kumah indicated that the projected protest as far as leadership of the union is concerned is unofficial and unwarranted.

According to him, the union condemns and disassociates itself from any such act intended by any of its members.

“It has come to the attention of the National Chairperson of Metro Mass Transit Workers Union of Ghana, that we plan to organize a demonstration on Tuesday 26th September 2017, against the Managing Director, Mr. Bennett Aboagye of Metro Mass Transit Ghana.

We the workers union of Metro Mass Transit Ghana would like to state categorically that the union does not support disassociates itself with any such act intended. Again, we are not associated in any way with this unscrupulous action against the Managing Director, Mr. Bennett Aboagye,” the statement read.

The statement warned that any individual who participates in the supposed demonstration does so to their own detriment.

“Any persons who involve themselves in such an act do that at their own peril. If they find themselves on the wrong side of the law, the union will not in any way come to the aid of such person. Such actions are intended to undermine the good work of the President of the land as Mr. Bennett is duly appointed by the president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo”.

“All individuals behind this intended action must desist from it because it’s an unacceptable conduct as Mr. Bennett Aboagye remains resolute and committed to serving Ghana for our common goal”.