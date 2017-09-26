No Northerner can be President again in Ghana – Akpaloo

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, has said it will be very difficult for any politician from the Northern part of Ghana to ascend Ghana’s presidency after “President Mahama’s gross failures as president.”

Akpaloo adds, not even Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, “who claims to have the magic touch” can win power for the party.

According to Akpaloo, John Dramani Mahama failed to impact the lives of Ghanaians positively as president for which reason the electorate will not trust a northerner with Ghana’s presidency.

The failed presidential aspirant who now dines and wines with the ruling New Patriotic Party was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah while discussing the ongoing schemes by some leading members of the party to lead the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

President Mahama’s name has featured prominently among a dozen names in circulation including that of minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, a deputy speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin and several others.

But Kofi Akpaloo believes none of the names from the Northern Regions of Ghana stands a chance of winning presidential elections.

He said, “Kwame, no northerner will become president again..at least not in the immediate future or the next twenty to thirty years.”

“This is a very bitter truth, but I have said it now. John Mahama got the chance to make a case for the Northerners yet he scattered it with corruption and incompetence.”

“I met Alban Bagbin in Ireland where he delivered a paper on politics and governance…Kwame, Bagbin’s presentation was a total indictment on Ghanaians and to some extent Africans and I immediately said to myself this man can never be a president with such a mentality,” he revealed.

“This goes to the NPP and any other political party in Ghana. They should be careful fielding a candidate from the north because Mahama has damaged their chances and this will take many years in the very far future before northern politicians can make an attempt for the presidency,” he added.

Kofi Akpaloo added, “John Mahama has caused a lot of damage to the integrity of northern politicians, they are very decent people and they have produced very fine politicians, unfortunately Mahama’s performance has killed their chances for the presidency.”