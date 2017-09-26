NDC executives must speak with ‘sense’ – Ernest Owusu Bempah

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The current crop of executives within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are bereft of ideas in running the party and therefore have resorted to senseless rantings on radio despite their humiliating defeat at the 2016 polls, Ernest Owusu Bempah claims.

According to the Communications Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), it is his wish to see other executives speak with sense like former National Organiser of the party, Yaw Boateng Gyan.

“I wish all National Executives of the NDC could speak with sense like Wofa Yaw Boateng Gyan. Some of them speak and it is irritating because what they say is just senseless”, he attacked on Okay FM.

He indicates that the party leaders allowed the party to veer off from its original routes and now resorted to the wrong approaches in addressing its grievances which is partly to blame for the unending controversies after the defeat.

“They gave the party to the wrong persons to manage who are now current leaders and they speak anyhow. That is why the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings continue to hit hard at them publicly for the wrong things they have been doing”, he added.

He counseled its leadership to begin to speak with some sense if the NDC desires to be taken serious by the Ghanaians who rejected them in 2016 out of arrogance, corruption, greed and selfishness.

“They are there encouraging lawlessness and expect that Ghanaians will vote for them in 2020. It is not going to happen today or tomorrow”, he promised.