NDC emphasising on reconciliation – Kofi Adams

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-26

Kofi Adams, National Organiser, NDC

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams, has said the party is placing emphasis on reconciliation to enhance unity among its ranks to heal any hurt feelings.

“It is important to work hard to ensure that all our members who feel hurt in one way or the other are made to forgive and forget about the hurt and those who have also wronged some members of the party are made to feel remorseful,” he stated.

“It is only when that is done that the party can move to the next stage of building on the integrity of the party’s membership register, as well as move on to elections or contests” Mr Adams added.

The Kwesi Botchwey-led Committee, among other recommendations, stressed the need for reconciliation as some persons who hitherto were instrumental in the party’s successes were ignored in the build-up to the 2016 general election.

The NDC is currently going through some soul searching on the real intentions of former President John Mahama and whether or not he will stand for election.

Healing Process

“We are in our healing process to address our challenges and concerns some of which include issues raised by the party’s founder, former President Rawlings, himself,” the NDC 2016 campaign coordinator disclosed in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday.

“My candid advice to all party members is that we should get our act together in reconciling the rank and file of the party, enhance unity among our ranks and heal any hurt feelings,” Mr Adams stressed.

Mr Adams also disclosed that the 10 teams simultaneously deployed to the various regions to commence the healing process were about to end their work.

“They are expected to review their findings and hopefully by October, this year, submit their recommendations to the party’s leadership for the next action,” he stated.

He mentioned some stalwarts of the party, especially members of the Council of Elders, including Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya and Ambassador Victor Gbeho as leaders of the 10 teams deployed across the country.

Reconciliatory meetings

He also disclosed that former President Rawlings, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Elders, was expected to champion reconciliatory meetings at the constituency, regional and national levels.

According to Mr Kofi Adams, the party’s founder is very critical in the party’s restructuring exercise and will play a key role in the healing process as well.

The former President recently observed that the NDC’s quest to return to power in 2020 was far from reach if current happenings persisted.

Mr Rawlings, who was speaking with officials from the EIB Network at his residence, said the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration’s rollout of election campaign promises, including the free senior high school, One-district, One-factory and the fight against galamsey all make it tough for the NDC to sell their message to the masses.

He stated: “These people think they can unseat this man (Akufo-Addo) in 2020,” he asked. “NPP? After only four years? No!”

Focus on branches

Mr Kofi Adams said the NDC was currently focusing on the branches and constituencies to put in place the needed structures to help make them very operational.

Revealing further strategies to ensure operational structures in the NDC, Mr Adams maintained that “the next leadership to take over NDC should be handed a party with all its structures working effectively.”