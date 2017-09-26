Nana Addo to meet diplomats from Ivory Coast on maritime ruling

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506408102_841_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to meet with some diplomats from Côte d’Ivoire over Saturday’s landmark judgment by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the two countries’ maritime dispute later this week.

Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid says the meeting will see the two parties come up with a plan on how to actualize the judgment of the court. “In this coming week, the Ivorian President will send envoys to Ghana and together the two governments will tell the world what it is they are willing to do in respect to this judgment.

For now, the President will hold his peace until that engagement with the Ivorian envoys, and then we can let the Ghanaian people know what the formal positions of the two governments are with regards to the ITLOS government,” Mustapha Hamid said.

ITLOS ruled in favour of Ghana in the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Special Chamber on Saturday September 23, 2017 in its judgment read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber rejected Cote d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable and also ruled that Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its oil exploration activities.

