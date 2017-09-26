Nadowli-Kaleo district Assembly to spend GHS 6,135,635.08 in 2018

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: Muniru Ibrahim

2017-09-26

The Nadowli-Kaleo district Assembly is expected to spend an amount of 6,135,635.08 in 2018 on various programmes and projects in the district.

This was made in a special general assembly meeting to approve the 2018 composite budget and fee-fixing resolution and the 2018 annual action plan carved out of the district medium term development plan on the 26th of September,2017 at the District Assembly Hall

In a speech by the district chief executive ,Hon.Katherine T.Lankono,she called on all assembly members to consider the budget as it will enable the Assembly to meet the requirement of their budget approval and submission of Annual Action Plan of MMDAs before the end of the month September,2017 for onward submission to the Ministry of Finance and the National Development Planning Commission respectively.

The DCE commenting on security situation in the district ,she said the district can generally be described as calm except few armed robbery in some parts of the District.

She added that the government of Ghana is committed to delivering on it political promises of making sure that every community get it Share of the National Cake.

Some projects to undertake include : construction of 1 No.6 -unit classroom block with ancillary facilities in Kaluri,construction of 2 No. 2-unit KG block for Changu and Konne,Drilling of 5 No.borehales in Loho,Meguo,Da,Sampina and Nyembali CHPs. These projects are expected to get it funding from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Below is a document on recommendations by the Executive Committee.