MP appeals for calm after fuel increase

2017-09-26

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker is appealing for calm following the increase in fuel prices.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government which inherited a collapsed economy is working assiduously to remedy the situation.

Mr. Mireku Duker’s call comes after some drivers are threatening to demonstrate against the government for increasing fuel prices.

They argued that New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s decision to clandestinely increase the price of fuel is in sharp contrast to what they promised during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

They added that the fuel price increase is an indication of the government’s failure to keep up with its campaign promise of removing taxes that contribute to the fuel price build up.

Some of the drivers who claim can hardly make ends meet have vowed to vote against President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

But on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Hon. Mireku Duker said the government cannot be blamed for the incessant increase.

He explained that the increase can be attributed to the hurricanes which hit parts of the United States of America which affected production at major oil companies.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP wondered why the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is stoking the fire when it did worse while in government.

Hon. Mireku Duker was certain a people-centered government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo will not do anything to overburden the citizenry.