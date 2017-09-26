Minister stops operations by ‘illegal’ Chinese quarry in Savelugu

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Northern Regional Security Council (RECSEC), has temporarily banned the activities of a Chinese company, Adom Quarry, operating at Pigu in the Savelugu/Nantong municipality.

The management of the company has been given a 12-hour ultimatum to produce work permit, traveling and all relevant documents to prove their legal status in the country.

The Northern Regional Security Council Chairman, who doubles as the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, gave the order at the proposed quarry site during a fact-finding mission on Monday.

He said failure to produce the relevant documents could lead to a demolition of the company’s structures and also the management members’ arrest.

According to him, a permanent security surveillance squad will be stationed there pending further investigations.

Salifu Saeed said the government, although promotes partnership with local and foreign companies, is keen on operations that are in accordance with the law.

He thereby advised foreign investors willing to invest in the Northern Region to follow due processes to avoid litigation.

He warned that his office will not tolerate any illegal mining activities in the region.

A lot of Chinese nationals engaged in illegal gold mining in Ghana have been deported, whereas others are facing trial. following a government clamp down on illegal miners nationwide.