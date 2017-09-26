Latex Foam’s ‘You dey do yourself’ is Radio Advert of the Year

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Leading manufacturers of foam products in Ghana and West Africa, Latex Foam beat competitors in the media category to pick up the award for Radio Advert of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana awards.
The advert, ‘You dey do yourself’ highlights the dangers of purchasing inferior mattresses and urges the populace to go for the Latex Foam brand.
Speaking after picking up the award, Public Relations Officer, Gifty Appiah noted that the company was happy its awareness campaign paid off, adding that it decided to carve out a unique theme due to the growing health concerns resulting from the poor choice of mattresses for beds.
Below is the list of the full winners at the CIMG awards which was held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra;
Special Award – Seth Kwame Boateng, – Ethel Marfo
Business
Indigenous Catering Facility of the Year – Azmera
Hospitality Facility of the Year – Golden Tulip Kumasi City
Rural Bank of the Year – Odotobiri Rural Bank
Savings and loans company of the Year – Bonds savings and loangs Finance house of the year – IZWE Loans
Microfinance company of the year – Nationwide Microfiance Bank of the Year – Ecobank
Motor Firm of the Year – Japan Motors
Media Organisation of the Year – Multimedia Group Ltd
Petroleum Company of the Year – Goil Ghana Telecom Company of the Year – MTN
Telecom Allied and Support Services – Spearhead Network Solutions Insurance Company of the Year (General) – Star Assurance
Insurance Company of the Year (Life) – SIC Life
Marketing Oriented Company of the Year – MTN
Airline of the Year (Domestic) – Africa World
Airline of the Year (International) – Ethiopia Airlines
Manufacturing Company of the Year – Wilma Africa Ltd
Agro-based Company of the Year – Accra Composte and Recycle Plant Retail Outlet of the Year – Electro Mart (Somovision)
Media
Brand Activation Programme of the Year – Unilever World Oral Day (Pepsodent)
TV Programme of the Year – Vodafone Healthline
Radio Programme of the Year – Citi Breakfast Show
Radio Advert of the Year – Latest Foam( U dey do yourself)
TV Advert of the Year – Vodafone (Ye Twii k))
Print Adevert of the Year – Vodafone
Outdoor Advertising of the Year – Airtel Flex
E-Commerce of the a Year – Jumia
Emerging Digital Media Organisation – Citi FM
Emerging Brand of the Year – RMG Ghana
Product of the Year – Nestle (Milo)
Hall of Fame
Hotel Facilities (Allied and Support Services)- Yoks Investment
Insurance Company of the Year – Enterprise Insurance – Vanguard Assurance
Elite Category
Retail Outlet – Melcom Group of Companies Motor Firm – Toyota Ghana
Marketing Personality
CIMG Marketing Student of the Year – Lorlonyo Nuworsu (Client Relationship Officer,NHIA)
Marketing Practioner of the Year – Mr Clifford Mettle (Dir Marketing and alternate channel)
Marketing Woman of the Year – Mrs Abiola Bawuah(CEO,UBA Bank)
Marketing man of the Year – Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante (CEO,MTN)
Hall of Fame
Motor Firm – 2014 TOYOTA Ghana Company LTD
Retail Outlet of the Year – Insurance Company (Gen) of the Year – Vanguard Assurance Company