Kwesi Botchwey Committee member denies fighting Omane Boamah

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Source: 3news.com
2017-09-26
Senior lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Dr Ibrahim Zuberu, has denied media reports suggesting that he fought with former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in the office of Prof. Ato Ahwoi.
It was reported Tuesday that the two exchanged blows in the office of the NDC bigwig, Prof. Ato Ahwoi but Dr. Zuberu told Onua FM no such thing has happened. “I want to put it on record that there is no truth in that story, the last time I have been to Prof. Ahwoi’s office was last year.
I don’t know anything about that story and nobody has called me to solve any issue between my person and Dr Omane Boamah” he said. He said the last time he was in the offices of Prof. Ato Ahwoi the only time he met the former Dr Omane Boamah was at a wedding where he sat few rows away from him, noting the reports have been cooked to achieve ulterior motive.
In June this year claimed Dr. Zuberu who was a member of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, cited Dr. Omane Boamah as being part of the reasons the National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 general elections. Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu explained that “for instance, Omane Boamah would say a lot of important things on Radio Gold, but he would never share that information with anyone. You can ask some of the panel who appear on the Radio Gold show”.
But Dr. Omane Boamah denied the assertion by Dr Zuberu that he kept vital information which could have discredit so called false claims by the New Patriotic Party to his chest.
“This is untrue and most unfortunate, particularly at this time that our great party the National Democratic Congress is embarking on a healing process to recapture power in 2020,” he said in response to the claim.
He added: “In the tone and spirit of this objective, I wish to inform Dr Zuberu and all interested parties that to the best of our knowledge every information that was available to the ministry and fit for public consumption was released to our communicators”.
There was a seeming tension between the two as Dr. Zuberu stated he would never apologise Dr Omane Boamah for his assertion, which the former communication minister described as scurrilous.
Dr. Zuberu on Tuesday said he would never engage in fisticuffs with Dr Omane Boamah or anybody over any issue, stating, “I would rather pray to Allah for peace and development than to fight with people” Asked about the relationship between him and Dr. Omane Boamah, he responded: “He is not my friend.
We are all members of the NDC, I know him and he knows me” “I want to say that those who are embarking on this agenda to throw mud at me will not succeed because I don’t hold any grudge with Dr Edward Omane Boamah” he stated.
|For more news go to: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- Stephen Atubiga welcomes Bagbin into NDC flagbearer race
- Greed, selfishness cause of NDC’s woes – Boateng Gyan
- NDC executives must speak with ‘sense’ – Ernest Owusu Bempah
- NDC emphasising on reconciliation – Kofi Adams
- Kofi Adams chastises Bagbin over attacks on former President Mahama
- Mahama would’ve won if NDC took my advice – Alban Bagbin
- I’m better than all potential NDC flagbearers – Bagbin
- My 2020 ambition ‘as clear as daylight’ – Alban Bagbin
- Election 2016 defeat ‘useful lesson’ for NDC – Bagbin
- No Northerner can be President again in Ghana – Akpaloo
- NDC damns Kwesi Botchwey report
- I am the best person to lead NDC – Alban Bagbin
- Atubiga commends NDC for implementing recommendations in Botchwey report
- Your student can become your lecturer – Kofi Adams suggests to Bagbin
- Current structures of the NDC are weak – Kofi Adams
- NDC embarks on re-registration of members at GH¢1 per month
- The Grace of God brought NPP to power – Oko Vanderpuije
- 2020 election: Namoale, Sylvester campaign against John Mahama
- Rawlings, Mahama abandon NDC’s ‘unity ship’
- Omane Boamah opposes Botchwey Committee Report
- NDC Unity Walk not to champion personal interests – Organisers
- NDC attributes 2016 defeat to biometric register; plans to ditch it
- NDC chairman explains Joshua Alabi ‘snub’ at Founder’s Day march
- NDC yet to finalize date for membership registration – Kofi Adams
- Mahama rejecting campaign strategy not from Botchwey report – Akamba
- NDC protests against August 4 Founders’ Day
- Ignore Daily Guide’s concoction of Prof. Botchwey report – NDC
- NDC ditches biometric registration of members
- Mahama ‘naked’ – Botchwey Report reveals
- Stan Dogbe, Omane Boamah blamed for NDC’s electoral defeat
- Mahama’s ‘movie star’ lifestyle contributed to election loss – Botchwey Committee report
- Omane Boamah demands copy of Kwesi Botchwey report to clear his name
- NDC defeat: I doubt Botchwey’ll be incompetent to blame me – Omane Boamah
- Botchwey Committee will be ‘incompetent’ to blame me – Omane Boamah
- Bawumia was NPP’s ‘Bible’ in Election 2016 – Kofi Adams
- We are ready for NDC’s unity walk – Police
- Media publications of Kwesi Botchwey’s report are false – Ade Coker
- Ignore ‘fake’ media stories on Botchwey Committee report – NDC
- Omane Boamah will not get a copy of Kwesi Botchwey’s report
- Rawlings is a paid agent of the NPP – Alhaji Sani
- Mahama is sponsoring Appiah Stadium to attack Rawlings – Andy Kankam
- Mahama failed accountability test – Tony Aidoo
- Mahama was like a ‘movie star’ – Botchwey Report
- Nobody is competent in NDC to match Bawumia’s economic prowess – Tony Aidoo
- NDC ‘rejects’ Mahama’s unity walk
- NDC’s Unity Walk hits Greater Accra Thursday
- Mahama failed accountability test – Tony Aidoo
- Mahama’s government ‘failed accountability test’ – Tony Aidoo
- NDC hits Accra with another Unity Walk
- Rawlings is a traitor and agent of NPP – Former NDC Chairman
- Election 2020: I’ve no opinion on who leads NDC – Tony Aidoo
- NDC had no one to match Bawumia in 2016 Elections – Tony Aidoo
- Rawlings is a paid agent of the NPP – Alhaji Sani
- Rawlings tells NDC to forget recapturing power in 2020
- Rawlings questions NDC’s capacity to win 2020 elections
- Rawlings is immature – Appiah Stadium
- NDC can’t beat NPP in 2020 – Rawlings
- NDC must restore its integrity before 2020 – Rawlings
- Mahama must be cautious not to fail again — NDC member
- NDC will lose 2020 elections – Rawlings
- Forget 2020, Akufo-Addo will be President for more than a term – Rawlings tells NDC
- ‘I want NPP beaten in 2020 election’ – Rawlings clarifies
- Amidu lashes out at Ablakwa
- ‘Stop your child-like lies, I’m no idiot’ – Amidu to Ablakwa
- I wrote anti-Amidu articles, not Ablakwa – Andrew Krow
- Why Amidu thinks Ablakwa is same as Andrews Krow and Ohenenana Bronti Krow
- Mahama has divided the NDC – NPP MP
- No one will allow Mahama to hijack NDC for the second time – Former NDC MP
- Mahama is the best for NDC but worst for Ghana – NPP man
- Ablakwa ‘runs away’ from Martin Amidu
- Mahama should be ashamed of huge loss as incumbent – Lawyer
- Nii Lante Vanderpuye joins NDC presidential race for 2020
- Allotey Jacobs is a greedy politician – Former Agona East DCE
- Dela Coffie nursing seeds of discourse in NDC – Kwame Zu
- ‘NDC diaspora’ happy with Unity walk; congratulates organisers
- ‘Sharp teeth’ Ablakwa is ‘uncouth, uncultured’ – Amidu
- Martin Amidu turns heat on Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Mahama learnt propaganda from Russia in 2016 to mislead voters – Lawyer
- ‘NDC is united when it comes to corruption’ – Sammy Awuku
- NDC must overcome 2016 disgraceful defeat – Mahama
- More ‘Unity walks’ coming – Kojo Bonsu
- Don’t be intimidated by Mahama’s Unity Walk – Ben Ephson to NDC aspirants
- Unity Walk is not in Kwesi Botchway Report – Asiedu Nketia
- NDC unity walk proves the party is confused, frustrated – Obiri Boahen
- NDC disowns Dela Coffie; says he is not a true NDC member
- I didn’t criticize John Mahama over unity walk – Amadu Sorogo
- Nobody can impose a candidate on us for 2020 – Koku Anyidoho
- God made NDC lose power for Ghanaians to appreciate our good works – Mahama
- Ghanaians love NDC more after NPP’s 8 months – Mahama
- NDC lost for Ghanaians to see NPP’s deception – Mahama
- Come and learn logical reasoning at NDC school – Asiedu Nketia to NPP
- Prof Gyampo shreds academic competence of Kpessa Whyte
- Alban Bagbin missing at Mahama’s unity walk
- Mahama himself is non-patriotic – Prof. Gyampo
- NDC group angry over Mahama’s upcoming unity walk
- Ghanaian politicians ‘killed’ patriotism with greed – Lecturer
- You did nothing to inspire patriotism – Prof. Gyampo tells Mahama
- Mahama joins NDC supporters for unity walk in Tamale
- NDC unity health walk held in Tamale
- NDC has contributed most to rise in middle class — Mahama
- God kept NDC in opposition so you’ll know NPP’s incompetence – Mahama
- NDC’s ‘Unity Walk’ draws mammoth crowd in Tamale
- NDC doesn’t ‘involve’ its intellectuals – Whyte
- ‘It’s good NDC lost 2016 elections’ – Mahama declares
- NDC lost for Ghanaians to see the difference – Mahama
- Life is hard – Former MP recounts 8 months in opposition
- NDC school not for brainwashing – Mahama
- NDC School is preparing us for 2020 election – Students
- The current NDC is a serious ‘abomination’ – Kusi Boafo
- NDC doesn’t respect the relevance of communication – Solomon Nkansah
- NDC restrategises for 2020 with unity walk in Tamale
- I have apologised to Rawlings – Alhaji Harruna Attah
- Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings jailed me – Harruna Attah
- Mahama deserves re-election – Harruna Attah
- NDC renews attack on Rawlings
- NDC begins healing, reconciliation process
- Cease fire – NDC Elders to party
- Stop fuming on radio – NDC Council of Elders to members
- NDC will reclaim all lost Central Region seats – Aquinas Quansah
- NDC’s social democracy school needs no accreditation – Anyidoho
- NDC officials competed amongst themselves for most corrupt – Salam Mustapha
- I’ll perform better than Mahama – Namoale
- Refrain from vilifying NDC leaders in the media – Anyidoho tells supporters
- New leader, new hope? What is it? What will Alabi do differently?
- Ghanaians want NDC government back – Murtala Mohammed
- Mahama boys hijack NDC
- Spio Garbrah will contest NDC presidential primaries – Aide
- ‘NDC MPs not afraid of special prosecutor’ – Sawyerr
- NDC 2018 primaries: I haven’t decided to contest yet – Spio Garbrah
- NDC serial callers cry over poverty
- Okoe Vanderpuije enters NDC 2020 race
- Why NDC’s ‘ideological’ institute could destabilise Ghana’s democratic ambience
- Amissah-Arthur for president posters out
- I’m undeterred by attacks – Dr Valerie Sawyerr
- Rawlings’ ‘integrity’ talk has left me confused – Valerie Sawyerr
- Let’s unite for ‘solid’ NDC – Sylvester Mensah
- Victor Smith and Valerie must wean themselves from corruption first – Chris Dugan
- ‘A squeak or a roar?’ – Dr. Valerie Sawyerr mocks Rawlings
- My integrity intimidates Valerie Sawyerr – Rawlings
- Rawlings’ boys ‘bomb’ NDC gurus
- Jewel Ackah has been unfair to NDC – Dan Abodakpi
- NDC Council of elders beg Rawlings over Valerie Sawyerr’s insults
- NDC founder debate unhealthy – Kofi Adams
- NDC Council of Elders beg Rawlings over Dr Valerie Sawyerr’s insults
- Early congress will help rejuvenate NDC, mend its wounds – Young Cadres
- Rawlings fires Valerie Sawyerr; says she has no integrity
- ‘Rawlings indispensable’ – Lecturer
- Rawlings should have ignored Valerie Sawyerr – Atik
- I bet Ghana would have been in a better position without NDC
- NDC’s highest advisory body to meet over turmoil in party
- Leave Rawlings alone – NDC youth group warns
- Jewel Ackah is ungrateful – Anita Desoso
- Anyidoho ‘runs away’ from Martin Amidu
- Anita Desoso attacks Jewel Ackah over his allegations of being abandoned
- NDC Disciplinary Committee begins process to sanction Martin Amidu
- No amount of insults will stop me from talking – Victor Smith
- Victor Smith responds to Koku Anyidoho’s ‘insults’
- The NDC and the law of karma
- Rawlings is the soul of the NDC – Group
- Call Valerie Sawyerr to order – Group to NDC
- Rawlings is the soul of the NDC – Group
- Problems in NDC are best solved through conflicts – Martin Amidu
- ‘No Rawlings, no NDC’ – group
- Corruption now ‘taboo word’ in NDC’ – Group
- Stop attacking Rawlings – NDC group to Valerie Sawyerr
- Sack Valerie Sawyerr – Group
- Don’t behave like a ‘useless man’ – Koku Anyidoho tells Victor Smith
- I’m not on NPP’s payroll – Amidu
- NDC Council of elders to meet over ‘party wreckage’
- Kofi Adams and Anyidoho are ‘attack dogs’ – Martin Amidu
- NDC school not accredited – Accreditation Board
- Stop the lies!
- Kofi Adams hits back at Amidu
- Don’t summon Amidu if you can’t invite Rawlings – Victor Smith to NDC
- Mahama bloc behind Sawyerr’s attack on Rawlings – NDC Action Movement
- Unfair to summon Amidu without Rawlings – Victor Smith
- The turf war in the umbrella family is on!
- NDC School: We’ll poison ourselves if history is twisted – Kwesi Pratt
- Blame Mahama, not Rawlings
- How ‘splintered’ NDC can stay in opposition for sixteen years
- Ghana Connect: NDC at crossroads; will the center hold?
- Martin Amidu paid to destroy NDC – Kwaku Boahen
- Valerie Sawyerr’s timeous bombshell and the need for a credible opposition
- This man!
- The ‘witchcraft’ tormenting NDC finally identified – Yamoah Ponkoh
- Sack Martin Amidu from NDC – Yamoah Ponkoh
- Valarie Sawyerr and her late father beneficiaries of Abacha’s $2m gift – Duggan
- Stop taking credit for our projects – NDC to Akufo-Addo
- Nana Konadu’s boy attacks Alhaji Saani
- ‘Dog fight’ in NDC; Obed Asamoah joins fray
- NDC is on fire; deal with it and move on – Atik Mohammed
- It will be difficult for NDC in 2020 – Solomon Nkansah
- Rawlings is a hypocrite – Valerie Sawyerr
- I don’t have to eat Rawlings’ ‘faeces’ just because he brought me into NDC – Ponkoh
- NDC has to respect Rawlings or we loose 2020 again – Ohene Adu
- Jewel Ackah weeps over NDC neglect
- Forces against NDC will keep it in opposition for 32 years – Boakye Gyan
- NDC is broke; cannot pay water, electricity bills – Group
- ‘Saint’ Rawlings thinks everybody else is a crook – Obed Asamoah
- Valerie Sawyerr reaping fruits she never sowed – NDC group
- I hate ‘hero worship’; Valerie Sawyerr did well criticising Rawlings – Obed Asamoah
- Rawlings wanted Mills in power to control him – Obed Asamoah
- Calls for suspension of Rawlings, Amidu unnecessary – NDC MP
- Valerie Sawyerr is suffering from mid-life issues – Dela Coffie
- Stop attacking NDC; name corrupt persons – Pee Yalley to Amidu
- Losing an election is not easy – Mahama
- Rawlings is not the founder of NDC – Obed Asamoah
- Rawlings’ corruption allegations and NDC’s ethos of probity, transparency and accountability
- Kofi Adams slams media for fuelling NDC war
- Mahama will beat ‘serial loser Akufo-Addo’ in 2020 – Boakye Gyan
- Amidu hits back at ‘drunken-like’ Valerie Sawyerr
- Rawlings blamed for confusion in NDC
- NDC ‘babies with sharp teeth’ at war; takeover internal fight
- NDC will ‘never be attractive’ with Mosquito and Anyidoho – Wontumi
- ‘Uproot the pot of witchcraft’ tormenting the party – Yamoah Ponkoh tells NDC
- Martin Amidu needs mental help – Allotey Jacobs
- NDC’s soul’ll ‘fight, resist’ Amidu – Anyidoho
- Martin Amidu is on NPP’s payroll – Koku Anyidoho
- NPP using Rawlings to nail NDC in opposition for good – Major (rtd) Boakye-Gyan
- Two petition NDC executives to sanction Martin Amidu
- I’ll fire a long-range missile at Valerie Sawyerr – Former NDC MP
- NDC petitioned to suspend Martin Amidu
- NPP will stay in power for a long time – Former NDC MP
- Amidu bitter over running mate snub – Kofi Adams
- NDC tried to salvage votes with ‘Dubai’ interchange – Teye Nyaunu
- Sanction Rawlings and Martin Amidu – Alhaji Bature
- Rawlings hurting NDC – Ex-DCE
- Rawlings is a failed founder – Solomon Nkansah
- Some claims made by Dr Valerie Sawyerr are false – Kofi Adams
- Martin Amidu responds to ‘immoral’ petition of ‘surrogate’ NDC members
- Sawyerr’s ‘drunken-like diatribes’ won’t stop me – Amidu
- ‘Drunkards, crazy people’ calling for Rawlings’ dismissal – Naabu
- Sawyerr’s ‘incoherent’ diatribe won’t frighten me – Amidu
- Martin Amidu hits back at petitioners
- Sawyerr’s epistle incoherent, disjointed, drunken-like – Amidu
- Amidu could be dismissed – Kofi Adams
- NPP using Rawlings to nail NDC in opposition for good – Major (rtd) Boakye-Gyan
- Friends of the Rawlingses ‘tear apart’ Valerie Sawyerr
- Amidu Petition: NDC promises fair hearing but Citizen vigilante fires back
- Mahama girl slaps Rawlings like mosquito
- NDC to haul Martin Amidu over petition – Kofi Adams
- Blame ‘noisy’ Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho for NDC confusion – MP
- Valarie Sawyerr is right about Rawlings – Namoale
- Amidu’s ranting borne out of envy, jealousy and hatred for Mahama – Kofi Adams
- Martin Amidu jealous of Mahama’s achievements – Kofi Adams
- NDC’s soul will ‘fight, resist’ Amidu – Anyidoho
- ‘Shadow Veep’ Martin Amidu needs a Psychologist – Allotey Jacobs
- NDC men are timid – Yamoah Ponkoh
- I congratulated Valerie Sawyer for criticising Rawlings – Obed Asamoah
- Rawlings is corrupt – Valerie Sawyerr
- NDC struggling to pay utility bills after 6 months in opposition – NDC group
- Resign from NDC – Valerie Sawyerr challenges Amidu
- Martin Amidu is on NPP payroll – Koku Anyidoho
- I don’t hate NDC – Rawlings
- NDC using irresponsible journalism to disturb our peace
- Mahama is a liability for 2020 – NDC Group
- Mahama is a liability for 2020 – NDC Group
- NDC group kicks against calls for Mahama’s 2020 bid
- 2020: Mahama bad news, ‘liability’ – NDC group
- I will eat Mahama’s ‘faeces’ at anytime – Appiah Stadium
- Sylvester Mensah calls for reforms in NDC constitution
- Kwesi Ahwoi to contest for NDC flag-bearer position?
- I now have appetite to lead NDC in 2020 – Sylvester Mensah
- I’m ready to lead NDC in 2020 – Sylvester Mensah
- NDC needs a better candidate for 2020, not Mahama – Dela Coffie
- NDC group fears party will stay in opposition forever
- NDC would have lost the 2012 elections with Mills as flagbearer – Bature
- NDC should stop politicising every matter
- Opposition is hard – NDC Chairman cries
- Mahama best bet for NDC in 2020 – Ayine
- Calls for change in NDC leadership needless – Asiedu Nketia
- Rampant corruption cost NDC 2016 election
- NDC’s presser to create fear and panic – Lecturer
- Kofi Portuphy just craving for attention – John Boadu
- I went on a hunger strike after NDC’s historic defeat in 2016 – Abeiku Santana
- Mahama doesn’t need permission to meet with anyone – George Lawson to Action Movement
- I went on a hunger strike after NDC’s historic defeat in 2016 – Abeiku Santana
- NDC speaks today
- Arrogance, lies; trademarks of Akufo-Addo government – NDC
- NPP ‘goons’ behind recent killing of police officers – Portuphy
- Nothing wrong with Mahama’s ‘secret campaigns’ – NDC
- I thank God for losing 2016 election – Mahama
- NDC 2020 flagbearer contest: Plot to ‘kidnap’ Stan Dogbe activated
- NDC boys on rampage over John Mahama
- Mahama’s meeting not a comeback move – NDC executives
- Former President Mahama is not hungry for power – Anthony Nukpenu
- Sly Mensah faces Mahama in NDC 2020 Presidential race
- NDC group fights Mahama over meeting with party executives
- I haven’t ruled out running for public office – Amissah-Arthur
- Poor campaign messages caused NDC’s defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie
- NDC leaders and former appointees are cowards – Alhaji Sani
- Did IT failure cause NDC’s defeat in Election 2016?
- NPP’s cover blown; NDC won the elections – Akamba
- Mahama’s ‘men’ sidelined Atta-Mills’ – Mettle Nunoo
- Deal with ‘corruption’ tag – Mettle Nunoo to NDC
- Did IT failure cause NDC’s defeat in Election 2016?
- NDC will have a flagbearer by 2018 – Asiedu Nketia
- NDC defeat: Don’t blame ‘world-class’ Stan Dogbe – Sam George
- NPP, others contributed to NDC’s defeat – Asiedu Nketia
- NDC 2016 Campaign was out of touch – NDC guru
- Mahama campaign ignored critical research findings in 2016 – NDC guru
- Mahama’s defeat was a disaster waiting to happen – Rojo Mettle Nunoo
- NDC delegation in United States for a meeting
- IT failure killed NDC rigging plan – Report
- Mahama’s 2016 defeat could be a blessing in disguise – Chief Imam
- Our supporters were angry with us; NPP did not win because they were popular – NDC member
- Minority wants NAPO grilled over ‘stranded’ BECE candidates
- Botchwey’s report bemoans imposition of candidates on NDC
- NDC begins implementing Kwesi Botchwey’s report
- Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie
- Implement Botchwey Committee recommendations without delay – George Loh
- Ningo Prampram NDC branch executives unhappy with Sam George
- Mahama administration ignored me – Nunoo-Mensah opens up
- Kofi Adams, Aseidu, et al must swear by ‘Antoa Nyama’ – Group
- Shred any suggestion blaming Mahama for NDC’s defeat – Kofi Adams
- Who excluded the unbridled corruption, incompetence and arrogance from the Botchwey’s report?
- NDC must share blame of defeat and stop being overly defensive – Ofosu Ampofo
- Rawlings not founder of NDC – Alhaji Sanni
- Mahama ‘overworked himself’ during 2016 election – Bagbin
- NDC Eastern Region executives condemn lecturer’s claims against Boamah, Terkper
- Mahama did his best as President of Ghana – Bagbin
- NDC condemns Dr. Zubeiru’s comments
- Dr Kwasi Botchwey report is already a public document – Nana B
- 2016 polls: Mahama ‘overworked himself’ – Alban Bagbin
- Randy ran Mahama’s home, Stan ran his errands – Bagbin
- NDC nearly won 2016 polls – Former Minister
- Lordina, Mahama ‘massively’ contributed to NDC’s defeat – Nii Lantey
- Mahama must be cleaned and cleared for 2020 elections – Lecturer
- Mahama is the present day Jesus – Hajia Mahama
- NDC will not come back in 2020 – MP
- Nothing new in Kwesi Botchwey report – Kwesi Pratt
- Poor distribution of campaign cash caused NDC defeat – Kwesi Botchwey
- NPP won 2016 elections with 191 lies – NDC Women’s Organizer
- ‘Mahama behaved like a serial caller in 2016 elections’ – MP
- Why NDC lost – The inside story as narrated in Botchway report
- ‘Kwesi Botwe report contains individual perceptions’ – Kofi Adams
- Rawlings key to NDC’s healing process – Kofi Adams
- Return of John Mahama in 2020 is in full force – Hajia Mahama
- Unavailability of campaign funds in certain areas led to NDC’s defeat – Kwesi Botchwey
- Dr. Omane Boamah accused of contributing to the defeat of NDC in 2016
- NDC is a ‘sick party’ in need of medical attention – Kweku Baako
- The rise of political intellectuals in Ghana: The case of the NDC
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee report to be ‘looked at’ again – Asiedu Nketia
- NDC’s defeat in 2016 is mother of all defeats – Barbara Asamoah
- NDC meets on Botchwey report
- ‘Botchwey report not magic wand for NDC victory’ – Lecturer
- Botchwey findings unsurprising – Kofi Adams
- Kwasi Botchwey report classified document under lock and key – Anyidoho
- We won’t sell Kwasi Botchwey report – NDC
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee report ‘inconclusive’ – Asiedu Nketia
- Dr Botchwey’s report should have named and shamed – Yamoah Ponkoh
- We’ll implement Botchwey report – Anyidoho
- Don’t hide Botchwey report – Hammah to NDC
- Constituency level confusion caused NDC’s defeat – Nii Lante
- Rawlings’ deliberate sabotage led to NDC’s grave loss – Ponkoh
- NDC didn’t see 2016 defeat coming – Kofi Adams
- Botchwey report won’t end NDC 2016 woes – Expert
- NPP must capitalize on Kwesi Botchwey report to put house in order – Obiri Boahen
- Constituency level confusion caused NDC’s defeat – Nii Lante
- Bawumia’s ‘economic lies’ dazed NDC – Ponkoh
- Prof Alabi congratulates Kwesi Botchwey Committee
- Kwesi Botchwey report under ‘lock and key’ – Koku
- We helped NPP to win power – NDC man
- 2020: We never said Mahama should be replaced – Botchwey Committee
- NDC shouldn’t be hijacked by those who don’t believe in our philosophy – Anyidoho
- NDC must consider selling copies of Kwesi Botchwey report for profit – Alhaji Naziru
- Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee report out June 19
- Koku Anyidoho can’t stop the comeback of Mahama in 2020 – NDC Group
- Salvos in NDC: Humiliating defeat, search for new flag bearer divides rank and file
- Rawlings did not receive $5million Abacha cash – NDC group
- Alhaji Bature wanted in Togo for criminal offences – NDC Action Movement
- Kwesi Botchwey’s report to be submitted on Monday – NDC
- Tema Mayor mocks NDC’s 2020 come back
- NDC has contributed more to Ghana than any party – Sly Mensah
- Mahama hints of coming back
- We cannot move forward without the owners of the party – Koku Anyidoho
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee presents NDC defeat report today
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee on NDC defeat presents report today
- We will keep the NPP government accountable – Minority leader
- Rawlings disappoints the ‘boom mongers’
- We will hold you accountable over your 170 promises – Amissah-Arthur to NPP
- NDC is the only God-fearing party – Solomon Nkansah
- Kick out corruption if you want to win power – Rawlings to NDC
- NDC unity possible in truth, integrity – Rawlings
- Misguided priorities cause of NDC’s defeat – Amaliba
- [email protected]: Rawlings reconciles with party
- Stop crying over spilt milk – Mahama urges NDC
- Greed caused 2016 NDC election defeat – Rawlings
- Rawlings to NDC: ‘Power corrupts us too quickly, too easily’
- ‘It’s a pity Asiedu Nketia is not handsome’ – Rawlings
- NPP already heading for defeat in 2020 – Asiedu Nketia
- ‘Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ has crept into NDC – Rawlings
- ‘NPP has been consistent in its values unlike NDC’ – Rawlings
- Rawlings calls for unity in NDC
- 2016 Elections: NDC’s defeat was God’s choice – Mahama
- Rawling urged to stop lamenting over his loss of grasp of NDC
- Rawlings shocks NDC
- Why the NDC lost the Nandom seat: The Inside Story
- Haruna Iddrisu opens up on presidential ambition
- NDC 2016 loss: Bagbin’s assertions fallacious – Expert
- Divisions fatal for NDC – Mahama Iddrisu
- ‘NDC facing biggest challenge in history’ – Abass
- NPP takes care of media better than NDC – Bagbin
- Disunity caused NDC’s loss in election 2016 – Former Minister
- I will endorse Mahama if he decides to run – Okoe Vanderpuije
- Rawlings’ June 4 remarks food for thought for NDC – Rashid Pelpuo
- NDC 2020 flagbearer race: Mahama in early lead despite Rawlings’ tantrums
- Kwakye Ofosu denies accusing Rawlings of talking like a ‘grassroot’ NDC member
- Rawlings’ NDC overhaul comments unsurprising – Akamba
- Mahama should shut Rawlings up – Alhaji Sani
- NDC 2020 flag bearer race: Mahama in early lead despite Rawlings’ tantrums
- NDC didn’t lose election because of ‘lame horse’ – Rawlings replies Mahama
- Greed, corruption caused NDC’s defeat – Rawlings
- NDC strategises to win 2020 election
- Kwesi Botchway report out today
- Kwesi Botchwey committee presents report Tuesday
- Expansion of electoral college cost NDC 2016 – Alex Segbefia
- Mahama not fixated on returning at all cost – Jinapor
- NDC must reconcile with Rawlings – Mike Hammah
- I’ll contest NDC flagbearership slot if Mahama does not – Victor Smith
- Rawlings ‘hobnobbing’ with Akufo-Addo ‘pains me’ – Victor Smith
- I can’t forgive Rawlings – Victor Smith
- NDC’s defeat was shocking – Victor Smith
- I wept over Rawlings’ ‘hobnobbing’ with Akufo-Addo at investiture – Victor Smith
- Kwesi Botchwey Report out early June — Koku Anyidoho
- I’m not worried if Rawlings doesn’t want to see me; he is not my father – Victor Smith
- Rawlings caused NDC pain – Victor Smith
- I’m not worried if Rawlings refuses to see me; he is not my father – V. Smith
- I have not endorsed Mahama for 2020 – Joshua Alabi
- 17,000 ‘ghost’ workers yet to be paid April salaries – Finance Ministry
- Mahama will fail NDC again – Lord Hamah
- Close your ranks – Sylvester Mensah urges cadres
- NDC could be in opposition till 2029 if Mahama returns – Political scientist
- My sister was also a corrupt official under Mahama – Lord Hammah
- Do not allow NDC to impose Mahama on you – Lord Hammah
- ‘I will crush my testicles if Mahama does not contest 2020’ – Appiah Stadium
- Mahama’s popularity delusional; he’ll fail NDC again – Lord Hamah
- Quit for Mahama in 2020 – Yamoah Ponko to Presidential hopeful
- Do not seek re-election – NDC Executives warned
- Weak leadership cost NDC 2016 polls – Victor Smith
- I expect Botchwey report out next month – Avedzi
- NDC suspends Western Regional Organiser
- I am not a card-bearing member of NDC – Alhaji Harruna Atta
- NDC group kicks against Mahama’s return as flagbearer
- I’m nobody to sit in Mahama’s ‘secret meetings’ – Appiah Stadium
- Pressure on Botchwey as Mahama boys want sections of report altered
- Kofi Adams must be banished from NDC – Yamoah Ponkoh
- Arrogance, corruption caused NDC’s defeat – Report
- NDC didn’t have selfless, credible leaders – Kwesi Botchwey report
- Two NDC groups clash over Mahama at Press Center
- Mahama is best for 2020 if we want to win – Victor Smith
- Asiedu Nketia, others must be kicked out – Victor Smith
- NDC can’t win 2020 elections without Mahama – Victor Smith
- Top NDC executives treated Rawlings unfairly – Nana Konadu
- NDC must retain Mahama but clear national executives – Smith
- I’ve made peace with the Rawlings’ – Haruna Atta
- Spio-Garbrah chickens out of NDC 2020 race
- 67 paged Kwesi Botchway report fake – Asiedu Nketia
- First-class scholars don’t make leaders – Prof. Joshua Alabi
- NDC race: I’ll run if Mahama doesn’t – Spio
- NDC 2020: Mahama has ‘greatest potential’ – Spio-Garbrah
- No Mahama for 2020 – Botchwey Committee report
- Calls for flagbearer contest premature – Spio-Garbrah
- Kwesi Botchwey report not out – Asiedu Nketia
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee report not out – Asiedu Nketia
- Kwesi Botchwey Committee shatters Mahama’s 2nd term dream
- Collect your money from Kofi Adams – NDC communicator to Metro Mass
- We will court the media to offer better opposition – NDC
- Disregard ‘false’ Botchwey committee report – Ahadzie
- Election 2020: NDC needs a new leader – Leaked Botchwey report
- Africa short of ‘true leaders’ – Prof Alabi
- Kofi Adams is a nuisance to the NDC – Agbesi Nutsu
- NDC 2020: I’ll contest if God gives me energy – Prof. Joshua Alabi
- Haruna Iddrisu is also qualified to lead NDC as flagbearer – Muntaka
- I suffered “incumbency disadvantage” – Mahama
- NDC 2020: Mahama is my brother, Haruna is my friend, but let’s wait and see
- Interest in flagbearership slot shows NDC’s greatness — Asiedu Nketia
- Why Nana beat me – Mahama speaks
- Will Haruna Iddrisu bow to pressure and run for presidency in 2020?
- NDC Flagbearer race: I have to consult my elders first – Bagbin
- NDC flagbearer race: I have to consult my elders first – Alban Bagbin
- Your family also contributed to Mahama’s fall – Bobie tells Lord Hammah
- Botchwey Committee was set up to whitewash NDC’s ‘criminality’ – Lord Hamah
- NDC Defeat: I was truthful; Akufo-Addo promised heaven – Mahama
- Accountable leadership builds trust – Mahama
- Alban Bagbin, Joshua Alabi, others ‘fight’ Mahama for NDC 2020 race
- Trending GH: Who leads the NDC in 2020?
- NDC must stay in opposition for 16 years – Kweku Baako
- J.J Rawlings, Martin Amidu & Nana Konadu plot NDC take over
- Nadowli/Kaleo NDC wants Bagbin in 2020 flagbearership race
- ‘I never had presidential ambitions’ – Hanna Tetteh
- I have no presidential ambition – Hannah Tetteh
- Bagbin 2020 presidential posters rattle NDC
- Mahama’s slips caused his defeat – Legon lecturers reveal
- We want a solid Volta Region NDC for 2020 – MP
- Don’t blame the General when soldiers lose war – NDC man defends Mahama
- Provocative conscience: Newsfile lesson for Kwesi Botchwey Committee
- I am not running for presidency in 2020 – Former Minister
- Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat
- Baba Jamal reveals why NDC lost 2016 elections
- 2020 elections: Mahama is NDC’s only choice – Baba Jamal
- ‘No Mahama no vote’: Are the NDC faithful living in a denial?
- Defeat blame game: NDC suspends three executives
- My criticism of Mahama’s leadership misunderstood – Alban Bagbin
- Bagbin shocked over Mahama’s defeat
- Botchway committee gets 1-month extension to investigate cause of NDC defeat
- Complacency took NDC to opposition – Anita De Sosoo
- NDC defeat: Who is to blame, the Lame Horse or the Horse Rider?
- Only a radical agenda for a new and fairer society will bring the NDC to power again
- We will resist any form of manipulation in choosing a candidate for 2020 – Namoale
- Blame Mahama and wife for NDC’s loss – Ketu South foot soldiers
- NDC has lost credibility – Ernesto Yeboah
- My criticisms of Prez Mahama were alarm bells of our defeat – Bagbin
- NDC’s defeat was caused by presidential hopefuls within – Alhaji Limuna
- Presidential hopefuls within NDC caused our defeat – Alhaji Limuna
- Presidential hopefuls within NDC caused our defeat – Alhaji Limuna
- Mahama is spiritually and physically capable of leading NDC – Muniru-Limuna
- NDC: 100 days in opposition
- Nobody can prevent change; embrace it – Alban Bagbin advises NDC
- Don’t blame Mahama alone for NDC’s defeat – Kweku Baako
- My decision to contest in 2020 is in the hands of God – Mahama
- Call for early congress nothing new for the NDC – Asiedu Nketia
- Support me if I lead NDC for 2020 polls – Mahama
- NDC group punches Valerie Sawyer and Sylvester Mensah for 2016 defeat
- Election 2020: John Mahama is more competitive – Kweku Baako
- Mahama wrong on NDC media focus comment – Kweku Baako
- Mahama is NDC’s best chance for 2020 victory – Kweku Baako
- Why NDC lost 2016 – Mahama speaks
- Mahama defends boys
- I don’t have a strong affiliation to any party – Nunoo Mensah
- ‘Devious’ media should focus on gov’t, not NDC – Mahama
- Flak at Mahama’s ‘boys’ prejudicial – Kwakye Ofosu
- Amissah-Arthur was aware of our defeat months earlier – NDC Executive
- Young appointees did not cause NDC defeat – Mahama to critics
- Calls for flagbearer premature – Mahama to NDC
- Flagbearer talks premature,let’s fix the ‘lame horse’ – Mahama
- Why NDC lost 2016 – Mahama speaks
- Mahama defends his appointees
- Sylvester Mensah, Spio-Garbrah sabotaged Mahama – NDC group
- NDC member denies firing gun at Botchwey Committee meeting
- Support me if I lead NDC for 2020 polls – Mahama
- No sense of remorse in Mahama blame admission – NDC youth activist
- My young appointees didn’t cause my defeat – Mahama
- Our priority should be to cure the lame horse – Mahama
- Blame me for 2016 defeat: Mahama to NDC
- I take responsibility for our 2016 defeat – Mahama
- Mahama interacts with ex-appointees
- Calls for flagbearer premature – Mahama to NDC
- LIVESTREAMING: Botchwey Committee presents report to NDC leadership
- Defend my records; you’ll run on it – Mahama to NDC
- We’ll be back in 2020 – NDC
- We can’t fight NPP divided – Portuphy
- Peace Council, CODEO rising from their slumber – Portuphy
- Ghanaians regret exchanging colour TV for black-and-white – NDC
- NDC blasts clergy, CSOs for ‘silence’ on post-election violence
- Ghanaians already disappointed with Akufo Addo – NDC
- We did our best to improve upon the infrastructure of this country – Mahama
- NDC are bad losers – Obiri Boahen
- 100 days in office: CDD commends Akufo-Addo
- Delta Force fine was ”shambolic & theatrical” – NDC
- Akufo-Addo’s ‘obolo’ gov’t job for NPP stalwarts – NDC
- ‘Weak’ Mahama caused our defeat – NDC group
- Akufo-Addo is nursing domestic terrorists in Ghana – NDC
- We need Rawlings to win 2020 elections – Victor Smith
- NDC MPs divided
- Mahama to defy family and contest NDC primary?
- Prophet Badu Kobi’s prophecy about NDC sees light
- NDC begs Rawlings to come back
- I knew NDC was losing – Kunbuor
- We didn’t beg Rawlings to come back – Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Presentiment: NDC’s ongoing bickering presages a split within sixteen months?
- Gunshot at NDC meeting
- Election 2016: Are NDC gurus still searching for answers to why and how they lost?
- I’ll love to shoot Stan Dogbe, other aides of Mahama – NDC MP
- Mahama ‘boys’ prevented me from seeing him for more than a year – NDC MP
- Broken NDC must be fixed – Spio-Garbrah
- NDC not broken; It’s in the process of rebuilding – Ofosu Ampofo
- We need to stop the blame game – Spio-Garbrah tells NDC
- NDC has lost its identity – Mike Hammah
- Many of us saw defeat coming – Kunbuor
- We had several arguments on corruption while in government – Kunbuor
- ‘Green book’ and huge billboards cost NDC 2016 elections – Kunbuor
- NPP on a mission to divide NDC – Owusu Obimpeh
- NPP shouldn’t be NDC’s ‘mirror’– Kunbuor
- Afotey Agbo wants ‘darling boy’ Haruna Iddrisu to lead NDC in 2020
- Early congress won’t solve NDC’s woes – Lecturer
- Kunbuor’s comments may undermine Botchwey Committee – Gyampo
- NDC must not pick Fantes and Northerners as flagbearer – Ben Ephson
- ‘Arrogant’ Stan Dogbe alienated Mahama from NDC – MP
- NDC MP threatens to shoot Mahama’s aides
- Nothing will stop me from contesting 2020 elections – Spio Garbrah
- NDC to break up?
- NDC division deepens, as Ben Kunbuor’s cadres call for early congress
- NDC is a broken car – Spio-Garbrah
- Election defeat: Mahama got his priorities wrong – Mike Hammah
- Election 2016 defeat: Cadres demand replacement of fraudulent NDC voters register
- Kunbuor backs early NDC congress but coy over decision to contest
- Broken NDC must be fixed – Spio Garbrah
- Kofi Adams was drinking beer on election day – A Plus
- Let’s wait for Botchwey Committee report – Spio Garbrah
- I’ll still contest as NDC Regional Chairman – Azorka
- Kofi Adams sues NDC boys for calling him thief
- Spio-Garbrah on his age and the presidency
- John Mahama 2020 – The biggest mistake for NDC
- NDC is not in crisis – Vice Chairman
- Kofi Adams sues Radio Gold, 4 NDC members
- Call for early congress or your party will divide further – Prophet to NDC
- NDC cautions members against internal wrangling
- Dumsor to be blamed for NDC internal wrangling
- I’m enjoying myself in opposition – Baba Jamal
- NDC 2016 campaign was funfair – NDC man
- No NDC member should contest Cadman’s comments about Prez Mills death – Allotey
- ‘Greedy’ Mahama appointees caused defeat – NDC Group
- Dr. Valerie Sawyerr writes: Show your faces – Cowards!!!
- Samuel Huntor blames Mugabe, NDC Communicators for Mahama’s election loss
- John Mahama should not contest election 2020 – Ben Ephson
- NDC won’t go quietly
- Kweku Baako warns NDC: Make Amissah-Arthur automatic flagbearer
- Mahama as flagbearer will lead a disorganized NDC to election 2020 – Ephson
- Make Amissah-Arthur automatic flagbearer – Kweku Baako warns NDC
- ‘Implosion’ in NDC excites me – Kweku Baako
- Opposition is sweet – Baba Jamal
- Blaming Mahama’s young appointees for 2016 defeat disturbing, shocking – TEIN
- I was given campaign cash for just 17 constituencies in A/R – NDC Chairman
- Mahama’s wife and siblings caused NDC’s defeat – NDC group
- NDC will flop in 2020 polls – Group
- John Mahama’s statement of dead goat syndrome caused NDC’s defeat – Activist
- I almost quit politics in 2008 – Mahama
- Obimpeh’s ‘campaign cash comment’ Kwaku Ananse story – Yamoah Ponkoh
- Focus on rebuilding NDC – Group
- No NDC executive is sabotaging Mahama’s political future – Yamoah Ponkoh
- ‘There is plain-faced dishonesty, chicanery in NDC ‘ – Pratt
- I wept just to see Mahama – NDC MP
- I have my reports for Kwesi Botchwey committee – Namoale
- Mahama’s ‘greedy’ friends caused NDC defeat – Group
- I nearly went mad after electoral defeat – NDC Chairman
- Onaapo gives me heart attack – NDC Chairman
- My boys sometimes give me dirty slaps – NDC Chairman
- Jail NDC bigwigs who squandered campaign cash – Sam Pee Yalley
- NDC must reconcile for 2020 – Dr. Kwadwo Asante
- Stop blaming Mahama; He worked harder than all of us – Adu Asare
- NDC election review committee cautions members against ‘media war’
- Sam Pee Yalley dares Allotey Jacobs to release ‘bomb’ on NDC’s 2016 electoral defeat
- Your inability to secure ministerial appointments not enough basis to criticise Mahama – Ackon
- 15 interested in NDC presidential race – Kwesi Pratt
- Kwesi Botchwey committee calls for truce in NDC
- Mahama is naked – Andy Kankam
- NDC man dares Allotey Jacobs to release ‘bomb’
- Current strife in NDC won’t lead to an implosion – Ablakwa
- Mahama is a victim of greed – NDC Volta Regional Secretary
- Trending GH: Can John Mahama ever be President again?
- NDC shoots down Kwesi Botchwey as party leaders tear each other apart
- I chose NDC because NPP didn’t believe in me – Mzbel
- Woyongo blasts Mahama
- NDC flagbearer endorsements ‘reckless’- Kukubor
- NDC’s infighting good for healing process – Irbard Ibrahim
- Stop blaming each other for your defeat – CenProG to NDC
- NDC must accept collective responsibility for 2016 defeat – Kweku Baako
- Mahama was naked – Informer Newspaper editor
- Attack on Mahama, a ploy to frustrate his candidature – Kwesi Pratt
- We failed Mahama – Kofi Adams
- I’ve an excellent relationship with Asiedu Nketiah – Kofi Adams
- Rawlings’ outburst made him less popular – Kwabena Adjei
- Some NDC leaders fought against Mahama’s second term agenda – Azorka
- Electoral defeat divides NDC ranks
- NDC will be in opposition for a long time – Gyampoh
- NDC defeat: People took advantage of Mahama – Afotey Agbo
- Campaign team ignored NDC structures – Nukpenu
- Massive demo to hit NDC; foot soldiers to protest attacks on Mahama
- Mahama boys under fire
- NDC facing unprecedent split as civil war rages over 2016 defeat
- NDC in-fighting: Rawlings cannot take back his party – Ben Ephson
- NDC ‘war’: Fritz calls for truce
- Prof. Botchwey cries out to NDC ‘dissidents’ to pipe down
- Stop accusing each other – NDC to members
- Trending GH: What caused NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections?
- NDC must reconnect with base – Boakye Djan
- Direct your concerns to us – Kwesi Botchwey to NDC members
- Kwabena Adjei is invoking curses on himself– Former MP
- Amissah-Arthur’s wife more political than him – Kwabena Adjei
- Abuakwa North NDC executives summon Victor Smith to render campaign accounts
- I am very happy Akufo-Addo is President – Former NDC chairman
- Critics of Mahama’s election defeat uninformed – Kofi Adams
- Mahama didn’t listen to advice from Senior NDC members – Dr Kwabena Adjei
- Akufo-Addo’s age good for Ghana – Kwabena Adjei
- Stop talking about NDC’s defeat – Kofi Adams
- I didn’t divert campaign funds – Victor Smith
- Don’t attack Prof. Botchwey’s committee; speak up to save party – NDC Chair
- Amissah-Arthur’s wife more political than him – Kwabena Adjei
- Mahama’s ‘arrogant’ ministers, staffers caused our defeat – NDC MP
- Face of Mahama government ‘didn’t look too good’ – Victor Smith
- NDC’s defeat ‘terrible’ – Twum Boafo
- My executives hate me because I didn’t allow them to blow campaign cash – Victor Smith
- I had reservations about Mahama’s leadership style – Mark Woyongo
- Disgruntled NDC executives sullying my image – Victor Smith
- I am not interested in running for Presidency – Mark Woyongo
- Kofi Adams was a ‘disaster’ – NDC guru
- More cracks in NDC than NPP in opposition – Yaw Boateng Gyan
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment