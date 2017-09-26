Kwesi Botchwey Committee member denies fighting Omane Boamah

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-26

Senior lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Dr Ibrahim Zuberu, has denied media reports suggesting that he fought with former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in the office of Prof. Ato Ahwoi.

It was reported Tuesday that the two exchanged blows in the office of the NDC bigwig, Prof. Ato Ahwoi but Dr. Zuberu told Onua FM no such thing has happened. “I want to put it on record that there is no truth in that story, the last time I have been to Prof. Ahwoi’s office was last year.

I don’t know anything about that story and nobody has called me to solve any issue between my person and Dr Omane Boamah” he said. He said the last time he was in the offices of Prof. Ato Ahwoi the only time he met the former Dr Omane Boamah was at a wedding where he sat few rows away from him, noting the reports have been cooked to achieve ulterior motive.

In June this year claimed Dr. Zuberu who was a member of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, cited Dr. Omane Boamah as being part of the reasons the National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 general elections. Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu explained that “for instance, Omane Boamah would say a lot of important things on Radio Gold, but he would never share that information with anyone. You can ask some of the panel who appear on the Radio Gold show”.

But Dr. Omane Boamah denied the assertion by Dr Zuberu that he kept vital information which could have discredit so called false claims by the New Patriotic Party to his chest.

“This is untrue and most unfortunate, particularly at this time that our great party the National Democratic Congress is embarking on a healing process to recapture power in 2020,” he said in response to the claim.

He added: “In the tone and spirit of this objective, I wish to inform Dr Zuberu and all interested parties that to the best of our knowledge every information that was available to the ministry and fit for public consumption was released to our communicators”.

There was a seeming tension between the two as Dr. Zuberu stated he would never apologise Dr Omane Boamah for his assertion, which the former communication minister described as scurrilous.

Dr. Zuberu on Tuesday said he would never engage in fisticuffs with Dr Omane Boamah or anybody over any issue, stating, “I would rather pray to Allah for peace and development than to fight with people” Asked about the relationship between him and Dr. Omane Boamah, he responded: “He is not my friend.

We are all members of the NDC, I know him and he knows me” “I want to say that those who are embarking on this agenda to throw mud at me will not succeed because I don’t hold any grudge with Dr Edward Omane Boamah” he stated.