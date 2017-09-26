ITLOS Ruling: NDC did ‘really well’ – Obiri Boahene

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Obiri Boahene <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506396758_303_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary Obiri Boahene says the opposition National Democratic Congress did a yeoman’s job to consider a court settlement in the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

He heaped praises on the former Mahama-led admiration and maintained that “they did really well” – adding that “the lawyers are exceptional as well. They did really well. This is what we want as a nation”.

Lawyer Obiri Boahene in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ however noted that he is delighted over the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea’s (ITLOS) judgment in favour of Ghana against Cote d’Ivoire in a maritime boundary dispute.

He stressed “there is no winner or loser” after the case since the two countries remain as brothers.

The NPP deputy Chief Scribe was also warned that “No one should politicize this victory”.

