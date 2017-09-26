ITLOS ruling: Former Attorney General deserves commendation – Majority Leader

Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Oppong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506410057_635_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has lauded former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Oppong for her contribution towards the victory secured by the country on the maritime dispute with Ivory Coast.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, after the current administration took over office, they wrote officially to the former attorney general requesting her services on the matter.

Mr. Bonsu said Marietta Brew Oppong deserves commendation for her role. He also commended former President John Dramani Mahama and the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their leadership roles in ensuring that pursued the case to its logical conclusion.

The two countries he added have agreed to collaborate. Both countries right after the ruling penned their signature to a document accepting the ruling read by President of the Special Chamber, Judge Boualem Bouguetaia.

The two countries further affirmed their commitment to “work together to strengthen and intensify their brotherly relationships of cooperation and good neighbourliness.”

