I’m not on the run – Tepa nursing principal fights back

The Principal of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Victoria Amoah has strongly refuted claims that she has gone into hiding after an order for her to step down from her post.

Ms Amoah also claims that she has not been interdicted contrary to earlier reports but was only asked to step aside for investigations into allegations of her involvement in a GHC10 million scandal that rocked the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

“I have not gone anywhere. I am in Ghana, I am a citizen of Ghana…I have not been interdicted and I was only asked to step aside,” a livid Ms Amoah told Starrfmonline.com in an exclusive interview.

She added that she is in the process of handing over to a new principal for the Tepa Nursing College as directed by the Health Ministry.

Ms. Amoah had allegedly been interdicted for squandering millions of school funds with the accountant of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery College. Academic and administrative work in the school has been disrupted as a result of the situation.

Reports had suggested that Ms. Amoah had been transferred to the Teshie Nursing College as head. Reports of interdiction come months after investigations by Ultimate FM in Kumasi fingered her in an alleged malfeasance at the school.

Ms. Amoah and the accountant of the college, Richard Asamoah, according to the investigations faked invoices and receipts to milk the government institution during every admission year in excess of GH¢9million.

The alleged corrupt practices began in 2011, two years after the college was established.

Further checks revealed that at least about 50 percent of past and current students of the college did not pass through any interview panel as prescribed by the Ministry of health because admission into the college was sold at a whopping GH¢3000.

Also, a probe into her activities at the college by a seven-member delegation dispatched there by the Ministry of Health uncovered a new GH¢7million fraud.

But Ms Amoah claims reports that she is involved in corrupt activities at the training college are baseless and without merit.

According to her, some journalists have been paid to tarnish her reputation adding that her lawyers will soon advise her on her next line of action.