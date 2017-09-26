Ibn Chambas is NDC’s best bet for 2020 – Kusi Boafo

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

As most members of the National Democratic Congress are struggling to get a copy of the Kwesi Botchwey-led committee reports, names of some prospective candidates; seen as front runners in the race to lead the party into the 2020 election are already trending on social and main stream media.

Among the names that have popped up to contest for flagbeareship positions are former National Health Insurance Executive director Mr. Sylvester Mensah, former Accra Metropolitan Boss Alfred Oko Vanderpuje, Hon Alban Simani Bagbin, Nii Amasah Namoale former member of Parliament former of La Dadekotopon.

Speaking on Otec FM’s morning show dubbed “nyanssapo” the chief Executive officer of public sector Reforms Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo who doubles as a charted Accountant stated categorically that the best candidate to lead the NDC come 2020 polls is lawyer, diplomat and politician who doubles as the Executive secretary of ECOWAS, Dr. Mohammed Ibn chambas.

According to Mr. Boafo, the former President Mahama who most of the NDC sympathizers believe to lead the party has stains of corruption and incompetence against him, therefore the chamber diplomat can lead the party to perform well in that election.

Mr. Boafo observed that, those who have come out to declare intention are same people who failed woefully in the respective ministerial portfolios in Mahama’s government.