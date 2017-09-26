I did no wrong signing ‘faulty’ ambulance deal – Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Former Health Minister, Alban Bagbin has dismissed claims that he erred when he signed the contract for the supply of 200 ambulances for which the first 30 delivered were found to be defective.

The Nadowli West Member of Parliament (MP) said he is ready to face the law if government finds the agreement to be problematic.

Interacting with journalists in the Upper West Regional capital of Wa Sunday, Mr Bagbin said the issues that have been found with the contract have to do with its implementation.

“Did they say any clause in the agreement is bad,” he asked.

The Health Ministry in 2012 awarded a 2.4 million-Euro contract to a company owned by the special aide to former National Security Advisor, Joseph Nunoo Mensah.

Out of the 200 ambulances expected to be procured through Big Sea Trading LLC, the first 30 of the vehicles supplied were found to be unfit for purpose.

Current Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu said he will forward the appropriate documents to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to probe the matter.

Sections of Ghanaians have called on the government to prosecute persons who played a role in the awarding of the contract.

But Mr Bagbin it will be unfair for his name to be mentioned when people are talking about the implementation of the contract.

“Is there anything wrong with the agreement I signed?”

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said, even though the agreement was vetted by the lawyers and technical team of the Ministry of Health, he is ready to be held responsible if there are issues with the contract he signed.