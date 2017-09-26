I believe Akufo-Addo smokes ‘wee’ – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is certain President Akufo-Addo smokes marijuana popularly known as ‘wee’.

He explained that ever since declassified Wikileaks report by former United States Ambassador to Ghana, Pamela Bridgewater, on the profile of NPP presidential aspirants ahead of the 2008 elections accused Akufo-Addo of drug use, he has not cleared himself.

Asiedu Nketia made the comment while commenting on an invitation of popular serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium by National Security for calling President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’.

The vociferous supporter of National Democratic Congress (NDC) rendered an unqualified apology to the President after he claimed in an audio that has gone viral that the President smokes marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’.

But Asiedu Nketia on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday questioned why Appiah Stadium is apologizing for stating an ‘obvious truth’.

He said it is becoming increasingly obvious that the issue of drug use is now an albatross tightly fixed around the neck of the President.

“Akufo-Addo has not cleared himself after Wikileaks said he smokes wee so I believe,” he stressed.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called noted that Appiah Stadium did not err in saying President Akufo-Addo smokes wee because he [Appiah] was just expressing his opinion as part of the democratic principles enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

“The NPP repealed the Criminal Libel Law so everyone is at liberty to speak his mind and make any allegation against anyone so Appiah Stadium has not done anything wrong to warrant an invitation from the National Security” he added.

General Mosquito said if President Akufo-Addo feels peeved, he should rather sue Appiah Stadium in court and quit using the security apparatus to haunt him.