Hearts’ Sports Complex project takes off next week

Accra Hearts of Oak’s long awaited Pobiman Sports Complex Project finally starts next week in the month of October after board chairman Torgbe Afede XIV injected a whopping amount of GH¢1.5millon into the project last year July.

According the club’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Kweku Sekyi Quarshie the start of the project comes as a miracle to every Hearts person because of a 17-year neglect of the land and upon completion the team will relocate for all its activities.

“I have been fortunate to be part of discussions about the Pobiman project and this one is real not a fantasy. We are putting up the structures of Pobiman within ninety days and all will see that there is a structure that people can live in it in partnership with our Turkey friends,” he told Starr Sports.

“The project is coming on in October that is some few weeks from now and that is why I said it will be a miracle because people will realize that there is something massive happening on that parcel of land “he added

Hearts currently trains at the Legon Ajax Park, a rented facility that belongs to the University of Ghana.

