Hearts, Kotoko turn focus on MTN FA Cup semis

2017-09-26

After an enthralling and befitting end to the WAFU Cup tournament yesterday, the local stars who featured for the Black?Stars will now turn their attention to local business as their sides honour MTN FA Cup duties.

On Sunday, Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will be looking forward to setting up a date in this year’s knockout when they engage their opponents in the semi-finals at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Hearts, who will be looking for their 11th trophy in competition, are billed to lock horns with Wa All Stars in a fierce encounter given the stakes.

The Phobians are yet to win the FA Cup since its re-introduction in 2011 having failed to make a mark in the competition lately and will look forward to beat the Wa lads to stand a chance of lifting the trophy.

All Stars on the other hand, are yet to win the competition in their history and Sunday’s encounter with Hearts provides them an opportunity to put themselves in a position to make history for themselves.

The other semi-final clash is scheduled to be played on the same day and venue as Kotoko engage Medeama in another mouthwatering encounter at the Len Clay Stadium.

Kotoko, having won the competition on eight editions,should not expect to have it easy against former champions, Medeama as they also are keen to being crowned champions again.

A win for the two greatest clubs in the country, Hearts and Kotoko, will renew their rivalry at the final which is slated for Tamale on October 29.

The FA Cup Committee (FACC) last month announced that each of the four semi-finalists will receive an amount of GH¢7, 000 plus GH¢1,000 air time.