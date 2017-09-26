Greed, selfishness cause of NDC’s woes – Boateng Gyan

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

A former national Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has admitted that the greed and selfishness coupled with the pursuit of personal interest is the cause of weak structures in the party.

“The leadership of the party we have today is not entirely different from what we used to win the 2008 and the 2012 elections. They are the same faces but just that they changed in positions”, he revealed on Okay Fm.

He said the pursuit of individual interest in the party by fielding branch, polling station, constituency and regional executives to champion the interest of some national officers is the cause of the current woes of the party.

“I disagree with Kofi Adams when he says the current executive inherited weak structures because there is no way weak structures could have won two elections”, he stressed.

Mr Kofi Adans last week alleged that previous national executives of his party left weak structures for the current ones culminating in the party’s defeat at the 2016 polls which is why they are currently working assiduously to ensure that the next leadership works with solid structures.

Revealing the strategy to ensure solid structures in NDC, Kofi Adams on Okay FM underscored the need to focus on the structures of the branches of the party and make them solid with accurate membership record.

“We need to focus on our branches and put branch structures in place and help to make the branches very solid as the Regional and National Chairmen have indicated. Very soon, we will send membership books to the branch executives to work on the branches and it is due to the past mistakes that we are making changes in the membership of the party”, he revealed.

He maintained that the membership books will empower the branch executives to know those members who are paying their dues and that they have not just joined the party to only vote for certain executives and parliamentary candidates; as was done in the past.

“This will stop people who are not members from attaining membership cards of the party. I know it is not everybody who will be happy about this new move because it will disrupt some people’s activities, but it will help the party ultimately and so all of us must accept the changes we are making in the membership of the party”, he stressed.

But Mr Boateng Gyan observed that this will be an exercise in futility if the current leaders continue to field square pegs in rounds holes in the pursuit of their parochial interest.

“They must allow the people themselves to choose their leaders without interfering in whatever they do. If they go to put people there with the hope that they will vote for them during elections then the same problems will still exist”, he disclosed.