GJA elections finally slated for Friday

The election of national and regional officers of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will finally be held on Friday.

A statement issued by the Elections Committee of the Association said the polls will begin from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Candidates are expected to submit names of their polling agents to the Committee headed by Ben Batabe Assorow by close of day Wednesday.

The elections have been postponed several times due to disputes though members had agreed in 2016 that it would be held on 31 March, 2017. Due to the legal tussles, the mandate of the Affail Monney-led executive was extended.

Proxy voters have been asked to send a note duly signed for a member in good standing to vote for them. “No member will be allowed to have more than two proxy votes,” the statement said. Eligible voters are expected to produce a GJA Identification Card or any national ID card to cast their ballot.

