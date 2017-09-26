Gambling takes over galamsey at Agona Afransu

The Chinese in the town are forcing the youth into gambling <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506454532_30_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The chief of Agona Afransu in the central region, Nana Kwame Afari Adjekum has complained that, the Chinese in the town are forcing the youth into gambling.

The chief bemoaned that “we collaborated with the police, went on a swoop, arrested the gamblers and those in charge packed all their gambling gadgets to my house,” he disclosed.

He also revealed that when the Chinese were forced to quit the illegal mining they now ventured into the gambling business enticing the youth in town not to go to school but rather gamble.

The Assemblyman of the community also complained that “although the gambling companies had the permit to operate they specifically showed them where to operate but the chinese ended up exposing the gambling gadgets outside enticing the youth now they want quick money and their parents are complaining,” he said.

The chief also added that they would not relent in their efforts to let youth in the community be interested in school and take advantage of the free Senior high school programme.

