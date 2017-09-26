Fresh teachers to strike on October 2

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-26

Barely some weeks since government launched the free SHS policy, newly recruited teachers from the various colleges of education are threatening to lay down their tools on October 2017.

In a statement to the media, these teachers, who number in their hundreds say government has failed to pay their outstanding salaries and allowances.

“Many members of our Union have received less than half of the salary arrears, which is unusual because the Minister of Education gave the leadership of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana assurance that the government will pay us in full and not the three-month pay policy implemented by immediate past government,” excerpts of the press release indicated.

According to them, all stakeholders of education would have either consider their grievances by ensuring that the government pays them their arrears in due time or they will begin an industrial action on Monday, October 2 2017 until they receive their arrears.

What this means is that should the said strike take effect on Monday, October 2, thousands of first year students currently enjoying the free SHS program by government risk starting off on a rough note especially when teachers are bound to interrupt their studies.