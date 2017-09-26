Free SHS: Prempeh College sacks 51 students

The ‘Free SHS’ policy commenced this 2017/2018 academic year <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506422694_559_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Prempeh College Senior High school has sacked 51 students for failing their promotional exams last term.

The students who were to repeat form one have been asked to go home because they cannot be accommodated under the new Free SHS policy since they were fee-paying and government no longer allows head teachers to charge fees for students at first year.

Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice who has been following the development reports that the Prempeh headmaster is worried over the decision but has little to do about it.

Although some of the affected students have left campus, others are yet to leave for home as they have been shocked by the action.

