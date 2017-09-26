Free SHS: Parents must help fix challenges – Minister

Eric Kwakye Daffour, The Eastern regional minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506388488_213_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Eastern regional minister, Eric Kwakye Daffour has asked guardians whose wards enrolled in the Klo—Agogo Senior High School (SHS) in the Yilo Krobo Municipality to help authorities there deal with the infrastructural challenges in the schools.

The Klo—Agogo SHS has been hit with severe accommodation challenges compelling school authorities to convert the limited Classrooms into dormitories while uncompleted buildings including a small assembly hall have been turned into classrooms.

Despite the mitigation measures taken by School Authorities, the situation is becoming worse as the 660 Free Senior High School beneficiaries posted to the School troop in from across the country.

Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the School Friday reported that both Female and Male students are using a classroom block as dormitory forcing students to sleep in turns.

Some students who could not stand the heat in the rooms defy the unfriendly weather condition and mosquitoes to sleep on the veranda, compelling Mr.

Daffour to plead with guardians to come to the aid of the school.

His plea comes in the wake of interdiction of some school heads for calling upon guardians to come to their aid by paying some fees.

“As we are all aware the initial stages of every programme, particularly on this scale are bound to face some challenges and the reality on the ground is that the programme has brought onboard increased numbers of first year students that has also increased the number of students who are now currently in the various schools,” he told Kwaku Obeng Adjei host of Starr Midday News..

He continued that “school authorities in conjunction with the PTA come to an understanding that we have two or three classrooms that are lying there we want to convert them to boarding facilities for your wards.”

He hinged his plea on the claim that “most of the infrastructure that we have in some of our well to do institutions have come from an array of suppliers; past students and the PTA [Parent Teacher Association] and other organisations and I believe we all need to understand and agree that once we have these initial challenges we must develop a road map [to fix it.]”

قالب وردپرس

Comments