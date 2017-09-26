Ethiopian Airlines adjudged CIMG Airline of the Year 2016

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Africa’s most profitable and Largest Airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has been adjudged the Airline of the year 2016 (International) at the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Performance Awards in Accra.

Ethiopian Airlines was chosen for the ability to launch over ten new destinations within a year, a feat that others take forever to attain. The theme for the event was: “Cause-Related Marketing: A Panacea for National Behavioural Change.”

The citation accompanying the award reads: “In the face of another competitive and difficult year in your line of business, you have braved all odds by coming tops once again.”

“Your sterling performances were clearly demonstrated in your overall international operations where you have notable routes, including Durban, Oslo, Moroni, Singapore and Chengdu.”

The citation said “you swayed all your evaluators in your favour as they all concluded that your endeavours at being an airline of choice with a fleet of 92 aircrafts and 52 in production and contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the market, where you operate.”

“It said these are bearing fruits already as you remain unmatched in these venture and as clearly shown in your 45 per cent share occupancy of the aviation market, thus posting revenue of $10 billion in the year under review,” it added.

It was on these achievements that the CIMG conferred on Ethiopian Airlines the CIMG Airline Company (International) of the year 2016.

Mr Mitiku Asrat, Regional Director, Central and West Africa, Ethiopian Airlines expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and thanked customers of the Airline for the ontinues patronage and support over the years.

Ethiopian Airlines, which prides itself as the new Spirit of Africa, has been providing Africa with access to over 94 destinations all over the world.

Madam Genet Michael, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana said, the Airline had received a lot of support from the passengers and dedicated the awards to them.

She said: “We are happy that people are recognising the effort Ethiopian Airlines puts in to serve Ghana and its wonderful people.”

The awards covered eight major areas: Personalities, Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame- Elite Category, Media, Products, business and special category.