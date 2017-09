Antwi has started the season well and scored a goal.



Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has handed a call-up to Egypt-based striker John Antwi, according to local reports.

The ten-goal striker for last season playing for Misr Lel Makasa has finally got a look by the senior national team handlers.

Antwi has started the season well and scored a goal.

He is expected to play in the friendly against Saudi Arabia before engaging Uganda on 7 October in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

