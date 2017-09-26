Chiefs urge government, corporate institutions to invest in ‘emotional resilience’

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Nana Osabarima Otsibu VI, Paramount chief of Enyan Denkyira, over the weekend led sub-chiefs, elders and queen mothers of the ‘ENYAN STATE’ to attend a historic workshop on Emotional Resilience.

The workshop was organized by Ghana’s first emotional intelligence coach, Mr. James Kwesi Addison under the auspices of the ‘SESA Initiative Ghana.’

The SESA Initiative Ghana is a collaboration between ‘Addison International Center for Emotional Intelligence (AICEI, Ghana) and the ‘Social Emotional Development Institute (SEDi UK).

This is an infrastructure for helping Ghana to build the specialism and measurable processes for leadership and resilience within schools, community and workplace.

The Social Emotional Development Specialist, James Kwesi Addison took the chiefs through the core elements of emotional resilience; emotions, emotional needs and social emotional skills.

Under the emotions and emotional needs, the participants were introduced to the deep self-awareness which allows us to acknowledge who we are and what is driving our emotions, what our needs are and how they are driving our thinking and behaviours – to identify the source of the many powerful emotions which often engulf us.

They were finally introduced to the architecture of our God -given social and emotional skills, which we can hone to empower us to manage our emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and feel empowered to make responsible decisions.

In a post workshop interview the EQ Coach, James Kwesi Addison said that there is overwhelming evidence that suggests the power of building Emotional Resilience in adults and young people enhances socio-economic improvements within communities globally.

He however observed that, this improvement has been isolated and never before established to take place within whole regions/countries. “Until now, there has been no scalable approach to building and measuring it, the ‘SESA Initiative’ changes this” he concluded.

During the workshop, Nana Osabarima Otsibu VI called on Government and the people of Ghana to embrace emotional resilience and advised to be adopted in hospitals, health care, education, youth development, faith based community, traditional leadership.

Nananom finally called on all to unite behind the SESA Initiative Ghana and together pool resources and will-power to establish the first, large-scale SESA Community for the world to follow.