Champions League: Madrid beats Dortmund, Harry Kane nets hat-trick

Europe’s elite competition returns with the big guys battling it out for the three maximum points as they seek to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Defending champions Real Madrid after their impressive 3-nil win in the opening game have travelled to Germany to face Borrusia Dortmund.

Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane is adamant his charges will break the hoodoo of not beating the German outfits at their backyard.

Zidane told realmadrid.com: ‘We have never won here and that will be the challenge for us because we always go out and try to win. We want to play well and I want to see a good game.

‘We want to try and get as far as possible. Now we are at the group stage and when we get out of it we will see what happens. Tomorrow is an important game and we want to win it.’

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back from their opening game draw against Sevilla to win against Spartak Moskva in Russia.

High-flying Manchester City will be hosting Shakhtar Donetsk.

We will be bringing you live updates from all the games.

