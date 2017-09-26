Blame John Mahama for galamsey menace – Lecturer

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Political Science lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng has blamed former president John Mahama for the havoc caused by illegal mining activities in Ghana.

According to Dr. Amakye Boateng, President Mahama looked on and allowed the menace to destroy most of the water bodies that serve as source of drinking water for millions of Ghanaians.

The lecturer was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra while analysing the strength and weaknesses of the former president as it is largely expected he will be staging a come back for the presidency in 2020.

Dr. Amakye Boateng said, “the former president fad to ensure proper management of our natural resources and as I’m talking to you, go to the small towns and see the level of damage caused by galamsey,” he observed.

“Kwame, forest reserves, cocoa farms, rivers and water bodies have mainly been destroyed activities of galamsey operators when Mahama was the president, he failed to do anything about it until Nana Addo became president and started cracking down on it,”Dr. Amakye Boateng added.