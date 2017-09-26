Bagbin ready for Mahama in NDC presidential race

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli West, Alban Bagbin, has finally thrown his heart into the ring to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting he is the most qualified than those rumored to be considering contesting the position.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Professor Joshua Alabi have so far shown signs of contesting for the party’s position when the nomination is finally opened.

Former President Mahama, who lost in the 2016 elections, is nurturing the thoughts of a comeback, though he has not publicly said so.

But close aides of his are already moving from the various constituencies to inform party members as to why he (former President Mahama) remains the most credible candidate to lead the party.

But his candidature is, however, likely to suffer a setback because most party supporters blamed him for the party’s loss-claiming he refused to listen to advice from senior party members and sentiments from the public to deal with the mounting corruption, and arrogance that took a firm grip over his government.

Mr. Bagbin, who was in Wa in the Upper West Region over the weekend, said, the entire party leadership will take a decision as to who will lead them “but so far as things stand, I’m the most competent and qualified to lead the party”.

According to him, there is none in the party now who can compare himself or herself to him(Alban Bagbin) when it comes to leadership.

“My good friend Nana Addo is aware (because) from 1997 to 2000 the committee –constitutional and legal-showed his mettle,” he said.

“I was the chair and if my ranking is president today, who says the chair cannot be president.”

Touching on the party’s lost and how his advice was ignored, he said he lost friends as a result of his consistent red flags he raised for the Mahama- led the administration to be careful about how they conducted their affairs.