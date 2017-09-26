Asiedu Nketia is manipulative and selfish – Dela Coffie

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-26

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506463377_585_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An outspoken member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie, has described NDC scribe Asiedu Nketia as manipulative and selfish while blaming him for NDC’s 2016 election loss.

He said NDC’s humiliating electoral defeat could be attributed to Asiedu Nketiah’s power drunkenness coupled with his imposition of parliamentary candidates in the 2016 NDC primaries.

Coffie in a Facebook post on Tuesday denounced supposed portions of the executive summary of Kwesi Botchway’s committee report which attributed NDC’s loss to John Mahama’s “movie star lifestyle”.

According to the avowed critic of former president Mahama, “Nowhere in that report did John Mahama’s name come up for scrutiny as is being alleged in sections of the media.

He said the council of elders must have the courage to hold the party together until a new set of national executives are elected.

Read his Facebook post below:

I am probably one of the privileged few who have cited a copy of some aspects of the executive summary of Prof. Kwesi Botchway ‘Corpse dressing’ committee report, and I can say with all the emphasis under my control that no where in the said document was our loss blamed on John Mahama’s “movie star lifestyle.”

That narrative is very misleading and incongruous. As an avowed critic of John Mahama, I should be the last person defending him on this matter but then again, this is just the way it is; no where in that report did John Mahama’s name came up for scrutiny as is being alleged in sections of the media.

Truth is, these speculations are being fuelled by the party’s dithering in implementing the recommendations of the report. And it is an indictment on the party leadership. Rightly so, part of the NDC’s problems can be traced to the doorsteps of the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nkentiah.

He schemes and manipulate for his selfish gains. In the eyes of many party faithfuls, Johnson Asiedu Nkentiah has lost his credit worthiness. His power drunkenness coupled with imposition of parliamentary candidates in the 2016 NDC primaries is the reason we are in this stew.

The council of elders must have the courage to hold the party together by showing the way whilst we await for congress to elect a new set of national executives. We also need to sit up and follow through with the recommendations of the Kwesi Botchway committee report.

And while at it, let’s rise to the occasion and polish the party to reflect the lofty ideals that we spout. Yes, we can!