Appiah Stadium dumps Mahama; begs Akufo-Addo over ‘wee’ comment

2017-09-26

National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Appiah Stadium

The romance between National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Appiah Stadium and former President John Dramani has taken a dramatic twist with claims by the former he never really benefitted from the party under his watch.

Appiah Stadium who is currently in hot waters for making wild allegations President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is into smoking Indian Hemp, has made a sudden U-turn on his resolve to ensure that former President John Dramani Mahama is reelected to lead the umbrella family in 2020.

He left listeners of Accra-based Neat Fm in shock when he descended on the former president promising he is pulling the brakes on campaigning for his comeback.

“I’ve learnt my lessons, whoever I’ve offended in politics should forgive me. My father John Mahama whom I’m fighting for is yet to be elected as the Flagbearer of the NDC. So why should I create a bad image for myself simply because I want him to be President? if I do that then I’m mistaken. Even when he was the President, I was not given any appointment so why should I go on fighting for his second term bid. If I’m not careful someone will just kill me and say I’ve been killed by operatives of the NPP government but that may not be the case. I beg President Akufo Addo and any other person I’ve offended in politics to forgive me”

“I know what I’ve gone through in the past four days, what I’ve experienced is enough, I don’t want anymore of it. I’m sure that even if ex President John Mahama is my brother, whatever he gets when he comes back to power he’ll not share with me.” He pleaded

Appiah stadium who was supposed to be part of the “Save Mahama Campaign” and a street demonstration staged under the theme; “Ghana is not safe under Nana Addo’s government” was refused a visa by the USA Embassy.

The demonstration however came off without him. But registering his disappointment for not being part of the protest, Appiah Stadium said he would have wrapped a substance, puffed the smoke through his nostrils to show that the President smokes ‘weed’ if he had had the opportunity.

“It is sad I was denied a visa, I would have wrapped a substance and smoked infront of the president and his entourage and show them that he smokes”, he alleged.

But Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye hinted that renowned National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller; Appiah Stadium will be arrested to substantiate his claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo smokes Indian hemp.

“We are not joking about it at all. He must substantiate that allegation that the President smokes wee and tell us where he has seen him smoke the wee. We are going to pick him up immediately…we cannot allow people to make such baseless allegations and get away with it”, he disclosed on Okay Fm.

Realizing the gravity of his allegations and the corresponding consequences, Appiah Stadium on Monday said: “In fact, I have known no peace ever since I made those comments and I don’t want to go through such experience and so they should forgive me especially Nana Addo” he said on Accra based Neat fm.

According to him, some NDC members who have been against him for throwing his weight behind former President Mahama and waiting for his downfall will make a mockery of him if he is punished by Akufo-Addo.

He is therefore pleading with Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency pardon him which he believes will put his enemies to shame.

“Some NDC members don’t even like me because I’m always seen praising Mahama and supporting him even after we lost and if they see that I’ve been punished for my comments, they will be happy and I don’t want that to happen” he cried.