Appiah Stadium arrested over ‘wee’ comment

2017-09-26

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-26

NDC Activist and popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium is in the grips of the Kumasi Central Police over the latter’s alleged false claims about the President.

He’s being held by the Police for calling President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’.

Appiah stadium, an ardent supporter of National Democratic Congress (NDC), nonetheless has rendered an unqualified apology to the President after he claimed in an audio that has gone viral that the President smokes marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’.