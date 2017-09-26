Angry Prempeh College Assistant Headmaster sacks journalists from his office

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics at Prempeh College Mr. Solomon Nti on Tuesday threw out journalists including Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo and Ultimate FM’s Frema Boakye from his office.

Fifty-One (51) Form 1 students at Prempeh College in Ashanti Region who failed their exams and could not be promoted are to be sacked following the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

In a bid to have the authorities of the school comment of the matter the Journalists went to the Assistant Headmaster of the school in charge of Academics for his response, but the latter who was incensed sacked them from his office saying he is not ready to speak to the media concerning the issue.

“I am not ready to talk to any journalist. You are journalist and so what? Prempeh College has not sacked any student from the school. The issue is between the school and parents not journalists. I don’t have time for your so called interview. Leave me office before I lose my temper” he told journalists.

However Osei Kwadwo speaking to section of parents of the affected student’s said their children have been sacked from the school since their names are not in the school list.

“We have heard that most of the parents who can afford to give money to the authorities have been able to secure place for the children. We don’t have money to secure place for our children and we don’t have money to send them to different school. How can Prempeh College sack our children because they failed exams?” an aggrieved parents said.

Meanwhile one affected student revealed that the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics Mr. Solomon Nti told them that 69 form 1 students failed their exams but now the figure keeps on reducing.

“We want the school to repeat or promote us because we are not ready to leave the school. We will take our studies serious so we can pass and pass well” they said.



Although some of the affected students have left campus, others are yet to leave for home as they have been shocked by the action.