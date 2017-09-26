$50m Diary Beef Factory to be established in Sekyere East District

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Sekyere East District Assembly, in the Ashanti region has secured a partnership agreement with N-D Eco Limited, a private entity, to set up a $50 million multi-purpose factory for the production of diary, beef, leather and other related products, under government’s flagship ‘one-district-one-factory’ initiative.

The Asokoremanhene, Prof. Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, handed over 150 acres of land to the Assembly and is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect employment for the people in the area.

About 400 direct hands are likely to be employed in the factory whereas over 600 indirect income is expected to be generated for farmers and other residents in the district. The project will have a biogas plant, leather producing component, as well as diary and milk component in addition to an abattoir and veterinary center.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of N-D Eco Limited, Mr. Eugene Nyarko-Danquah said the project will start with about 20,000 cattle after the completion of infrastructural works within 8 months duration.

Work is expected to soon commence on the project, he assured.